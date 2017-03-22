Rookies, veterans crawl along Whiskey Row

Even though it was just a couple hours after the Whiskey Row Pub Crawl started on Friday, there had already been a large number of people coming through and participating, said Asha Rusling, Far From Folson bartender.

“Super busy since 3 p.m.,” she said around 5 p.m., adding that she believed the number of people at that point was “like two hundred, three hundred.”

Rusling said she fully expected to see a lot more as the night continued.

Crawlers were all over Whiskey Row, going to and from the participating bars, for which Far From Folsom was the sponsor.

For some, like Kachina Kelly and Tracy Himes, it was their first time. Himes said they decided to go this year because they could, as well as the fact that it was St. Patrick’s Day. It was a little bit more than that, Kelly said.

“I think a combination of March Madness and some new coworkers in the area,” she said. “We wanted to bring them out to be festive.”

It was also the first time for Rebecca Aguilar and Celena Nelson, who said it was also her birthday. The two of them said they were really enjoying themselves and Aguilar mentioned that she liked how there were a lot more people than usual out on Whiskey Row.

Some people even came from out-of-state. Libby Alt of Ohio said she and her husband have a home in the area so they invited all of the relatives up. They ended up coming and the hope was a night full of fun, Alt said.

However, the Pub Crawl didn’t see participation only from first timers as there were a number of veteran crawlers enjoying themselves. One such veteran was Lynn Gedman, who also said she was celebrating her birthday. This was the sixth year she’s participated in the Pub Crawl, Gedman said, commenting that she started because it was her birthday. “It was my birthday, so we had to celebrate it,” she said, adding that having a fun time is what keeps her coming back.

Marlene Summers and Ken Van Keuren also are not strangers to the Pub Crawl – it was their third year, Summers said, noting that they live so close to downtown that they head out whenever there’s something going on, especially when it comes to holidays.

The two of them were enjoying being out for the Pub Crawl and enjoying life, Van Keuren said.