Prescott businessman sees profit in keeping Chino fit

Modern science has taught us the benefits of staying fit, even if it means that we occasionally have to get off the couch. It has led to an increase in fitness clubs across America, but that hasn’t been the case in Chino Valley, where options for working out have been limited.

A new fitness club (Snap Fitness) recently opened in Chino Valley, and is owned and operated by Keith Conrad.

“I have a business degree and my wife Kjirsten has always been in physical fitness, and we both wanted to do something on our own, so when we heard through a friend about Snap Fitness we decided it was the perfect fit for us,” Conrad said.

Conrad has been in the fitness business for the past nine years in Prescott.

“We have wanted to open a gym here in Chino Valley for several years and by consolidating our Prescott clubs we were able to do it. Our clubs are open 24 hours so if you are a member at one club you can use all of them which is a real convenience for our members. The design of our clubs is to be a neighborhood club, not overcrowded, and clean and friendly,” Conrad said.

“We have personal trainers to help get people started in a routine. Our workout machines range from basic cardio strength machines to free weights. This club is great for older people who want to come in and do functional training and maintain muscle mass and bone density. Also for the younger people it’s good because we have a wide variety of free weights and another appeal for the younger crowd is being open 24/7 for those who are doing sports, specific training or training for an event,” he said.

One member of the club (Doc) said “The equipment in this gym is clean and well maintained, and that is very important.”

Erica Gallups, who is also a member said, “Our options are limited in Chino Valley, and this club is a breath of fresh air.”

Membership to Snap Fitness is $30 monthly with a 12 month contract or month to month. Couples get a discounted membership of $50 a month, and they do offer reimbursed healthcare membership (Silver Sneakers and Silver Fit.)

“We have only been open a month in Chino Valley and we already have 200 members so things are going great” Conrad said.

The Snap Fitness Club is located at 1938 N. Highway 89 (next to McDonalds). To enroll in membership, visit the club from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or any other time by appointment by calling 928-776-0355 or visiting snapfitness.com.