One man's rant: Ben would be proud

In 1731, Benjamin Franklin and a few of his friends founded a book club called the Junto. He and his pals pooled their funds to purchase a small quantity of books and shared them within the group and with others. It was the country’s first lending library and, in fact, may have been the predecessor of our current free public library system.

If Ben were watching the activities around the local area in 2016, he might have smiled on Paulden as it opened its own public library just last fall.

It all started with a community petition three years ago that attracted nearly 400 signatures among Paulden residents expressing interest in opening a local library. It would complement the “burgeoning downtown area” of Paulden that is also currently home to Family Dollar and ACE Hardware Store just west of Highway 89 on Big Chino Road.

County Supervisor Craig Brown might be Yavapai County’s version of a modern-day Benjamin Franklin since he was the primary motivation that brought the needed influences together, then assembled the pieces to form the Paulden Public Library.

An impressive list of organizations helped make the library possible through donations: the Dewey Levie Foundation, Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG), Dell Computers, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Arizona Seamless Gutters, Home Depot, Unisource Energy Services, APS. the University of Arizona and the Paulden Area Community Organization. In addition, Arizona State Library Archives and Public Records provided a grant for $33,550.

At its grand opening last Oct. 5, more than 140 dignitaries and residents applauded the brief presentations that October afternoon. Following a ribbon cutting all then toured the library itself.

The new Paulden Public Library has a lot to offer local residents. Five computers provide access to the Internet and to the Yavapai Library Network. With a library card and a pin number, patrons can utilize online databases to research such categories as automotive, education/tutoring, genealogy and foreign language topics.

Soon, the library will maintain copies of the Chino Valley Review, the Prescott Valley Tribune and Coffee Talk. There’s also a fully stocked rack of donated magazines on a “take one, leave one” basis. At last count, the Paulden Public Library shelves just over 3,800 books, audiobooks and DVDs.

According to Carol Hanby, Community Librarian, a children’s reading time is in the planning stage and the library’s summer reading program is scheduled to begin in a few weeks.

On March 25, the library will host “A Celebration of Paulden’s Authors,” who will talk about the books they’ve published and offer signed copies for sale.

Library hours are 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. To contact Carol Hanby or Assistant Community Librarian Tranise Trout, call 928-636-1202. The library is located at 16 W. Big Chino Road, across the road from ACE Hardware.

An article about the library wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Friends of the Library, a volunteer organization that works to make books available to the library through donations and coordination with the Yavapai Library system. Visit the “Friends” Bookstore inside the library — fiction and nonfiction books are generally available for as little as 25 cents and up. All proceeds benefit the library.

To donate books (in good condition) to Friends of the Library, please contact Mary Jo Boller at 909-815-3697 or Richard Boller at 951-741-3697.

By the way, the Paulden Public Library is seeking volunteers to help receive and sort books. Volunteer applications are available at the library (background check required).

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.