Editor:

It seems that several businesses in Chino Valley are taking advantage of the loophole in the sign law that combines “banners” — I’m referring to the proliferation of banana banners on Highway 89 — with the American flag.

When I drove through town the other day I counted 43 banana banners flapping in the breeze. Forty-three. Our pretty little town is starting to look like a giant flea market with all of the banners.

The Town Council is evidently unable to control it without also having businesses remove their American flags, which is clearly unacceptable. So, what’s happening is businesses are intentionally gaming

the system with the banana banners.

I would tell our business owners that we can all read your curbside signs, and know where you are. Those who live out of town and want to do business with you for the most part have GPS. If you think your sign is ineffective, buy a better sign. But, the banana banners must go.

Wendy McCulloch

Chino Valley