Letter: Think of the seniors

Editor:

Regarding front page article, “More Apartments...,” proposed behind Safeway; what if a developer cooperated with a adult assisted living and nursing home?

We would then have increased housing AND jobs for Chino & Paulden residents. Nursing homes employ caregivers, housekeepers, maintenance workers, computer specialists, bookeepers, dietary staff, administrators, drivers and RNs.

Many citizens would benefit from placing their aging loved ones in a nearby nursing home staffed by Chino & Paulden citizens.

Kathi Sabot, RN

Chino Valley