Letter: Think of the seniors

  • Originally Published: March 22, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Editor:

    Regarding front page article, “More Apartments...,” proposed behind Safeway; what if a developer cooperated with a adult assisted living and nursing home?

    We would then have increased housing AND jobs for Chino & Paulden residents. Nursing homes employ caregivers, housekeepers, maintenance workers, computer specialists, bookeepers, dietary staff, administrators, drivers and RNs.

    Many citizens would benefit from placing their aging loved ones in a nearby nursing home staffed by Chino & Paulden citizens.

    Kathi Sabot, RN

    Chino Valley

