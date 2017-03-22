Cooking with Diane: Spring Fruit Salad

This colorful, fruit salad is perfect for those warm weather barbecues, and backyard get togethers. It’s refreshing and healthy.

Spring Fruit Salad

1/2 cup brown sugar

2/3 cup orange juice

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups cubed pineapple

2 cups fresh strawberries (sliced)

3 kiwis (sliced)

2 oranges (sliced)

1 cup green grapes (cut in half)

1 cup fresh raspberries

Bring juices, sugar, zests, vanilla to a boil, stirring well. Let it cool.

In a clear bowl ( so the layers show)layer the fruit in order, pineapple, strawberries, kiwi, oranges, grapes, raspberries. Pour cooled sauce over fruit cover and chill for three hours. Serve.