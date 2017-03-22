Cooking with Diane: Spring Fruit Salad

This colorful, fruit salad is perfect for those warm weather barbecues, and backyard get togethers. It’s refreshing and healthy.
Spring Fruit Salad
1/2 cup brown sugar
2/3 cup orange juice
1/3 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon orange zest
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups cubed pineapple
2 cups fresh strawberries (sliced)
3 kiwis (sliced)
2 oranges (sliced)
1 cup green grapes (cut in half)
1 cup fresh raspberries
Bring juices, sugar, zests, vanilla to a boil, stirring well. Let it cool.
In a clear bowl ( so the layers show)layer the fruit in order, pineapple, strawberries, kiwi, oranges, grapes, raspberries. Pour cooled sauce over fruit cover and chill for three hours. Serve.
