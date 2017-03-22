Community Center may reopen next month

The Paulden Community Center has passed its first inspection. More inspections will come, but Don Nowell, president of Paulden Area Community Organization (PACO), said he hopes the center will open by April 15.

The first inspection took place earlier this month, and a second and final inspection for the drywall portion will occur after the walls had been textured and painted.

Volunteers have been working diligently, usually from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, Nowell said. “This is something our community needs more than anything else right now.”

About 40 different groups have used the community center for events in the past, including 4-H classes, Christmas potlucks, 12 Step meetings, and Spanish-language church services on Sunday.

“All kinds of people use it,” he said. “It gives us a place to use it for everything.”

Yavapai County officials shut down the building in November 2015 after allowing several extensions to bring the building up to code. It previously housed the Paulden Volunteer Fire Department.

When the PACO board found out this was a three-year project, Nowell said he thought more along the lines of three months. The work has been “moving right along,” he said.

Yavapai County Supervisor Craig Brown has been instrumental in working with the Paulden community.

“They’re doing a good job considering it’s mostly volunteers,” Brown said, adding that he hadn’t been aware of PACO Treasurer David Chrzanowski’s construction expertise. “They have a lot left to do. It looks good. They’re trying to get it done by April 15.”

Brown said the Yavapai County Public Works Department will help clean out the ditches and work on a culvert that is part of the driveway.

Chrzanowski, who is acting as the job foreman, said the first inspection gave workers the approval to do the mudding and texturing on the walls.

“Once that is complete, then the final drywall inspection will take place. Then comes putting in the doors and painting of the inside the building. Before the building opens, we’ll have cabinets to put in,” he said.

The fire department used a utility tub for the sink, and that will come out and be replaced by a new sink and countertops. The stove needs a new – and expensive – hood and a different zoning permit, so that will take place down the road, he added.



“It’s going fantastic. I just wish I could get more volunteers,” Chrzanowski said.

After the final inspection, PACO is planning an evening barbecue.

To volunteer, call Don Nowell at 928-848-6776 or Dave Chrzanowski at 928-273-9643.