Chino Valley Police Report: Week of March 22

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 5 to March 19:
Animal problem, Adair Drive
Animal problem, Javelina Path
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Wanted person, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Road 1 West
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Grasshopper Lane
Driving with suspended license, Adams Road
Traffic offense, Porcupine Pass
Civil misc., Caliche Drive
Welfare check, Fox Road
Traffic offense, Road 1 North
Drugs, Cactus Wren Drive
Suspicious, Maple Lane
Welfare check, Fox Road
Disorderly, Fox Road
Forgery, Fletcher Court
Animal problem, Caliche Drive
Drugs, Fox Road
Animal problem, Pleasant Avenue
Animal neglect, Road 1 West
Theft, Road 2 North
Traffic offense, Road 3 North
Theft, Road 1 West
Animal problem, Yavapai Street
Traffic offense, Road 2 North
Information, Voss Drive
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Suspicious, Center Street
Drugs, Road 1 North
Drugs, Road 1 North
Drugs, Grove Lane
Suspicious, Fox Road
Agency assist, Windmill Way
Animal problem, Road 4 North
Alarm, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Talia Way
Alarm, Reed Road
Traffic offense, Center Street
Driving with suspended license, Palomino Road
Information, Voss Drive
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, Jack Dale Drive
Juvenile problem, S. Highway 89
Theft, Road 4½ North
Alarm, Reed Road
Juvenile problem, Road 3 North
Animal neglect, Purple Sage Drive
Criminal damage, Center Street
Animal problem, Road 1 North
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Theft, Juniper Drive
Family fight, Road 2 South
Fraud, Road 1 South
Citizen dispute, Harrison Drive
Animal bite, Del Rio Drive
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Animal bite, N. Highway 89
Animal noise, Road 1 East
Assault, Sioux Drive
Animal problem, Ruth Road
Information, Road 2 North
Threats, Cantfield Avenue
Non-injury accident, Road 3 North
Animal pickup, Melody Lane
Animal problem, Shelby Court
Custodial int., Road 1 West
Theft, Eldred Road
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Detail, Chino Valley
Agency assist, Voss Drive
Animal problem, Damion Loop
Traffic offense, Lois Lane
Family fight, Porcupine Pass
Animal problem, Hohokam Drive
Family fight, Roadrunner Lane
Suspicious, Perskinsville Road
Animal noise, Stellar Drive
Animal problem, Liberty Lane
Missing person, Porcupine Pass
Suspicious, Stratford Place
Citizen dispute, Greasewood Alley
Driving with a suspended license, N. Highway 89
Information, Voss Drive
Harassment, Javelina Path
Agency assist, Prescott
Civil misc., N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Armitage Way
Recovered property, Road 3 North
911 hangup, S. Highway 89
Citizen dispute, James Drive
Hit-and-run accident, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Fox Road
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89
Suspicous, Sierra Vista Drive
Suspicious, Fox Road
Animal problem, Roadrunner Lane
Agency assist, Juniper Drive
Agency assist, Prescott Drive
Theft, Road 1 East
Victim notify, Copper Drive
Traffic offense, Mahan Lane
Assault, Road 1 West
Agency assist, Outer Loop Road
Animal pickup, Road 1 East
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Anthony Lane
Family fight, Talia Way
Agency assist, Road 5 North
Theft, Reed Road
Animal problem, Tumbleweed Drive
Civil standby, Reed Road
Citizen assist, S. Highway 89
Noise disturbance, N. Highway 89
Threats, Elk Drive
Traffic offense, Road 3 North
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
DUI, Outer Loop Road
Theft auto, Foster Drive
Traffic offense, Perkinsville Road
911 hangup, Grasshopper Lane
Family fight, Foster Drive
Disorderly, Fox Road
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Arlene Street
Theft, N. Highway 89
Medical, Road 1 West
Property damage, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Lois Lane
Traffic offense, Road 1 West
Trespassing, Liberty Lane
Vicious animal, Poco Lane
Theft, Copper Drive
Animal noise, Taylor Avenue
Non-injury accident, Taylor Avenue
Animal problem, Honeycomb Road
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Custodial int., Tumbleweed Drive
Civil misc., Newton Way
Disorderly, N. Highway 89
