Chino Valley Police Report: Week of March 22

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 5 to March 19:

Animal problem, Adair Drive

Animal problem, Javelina Path

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Wanted person, N. Highway 89

Welfare check, Road 1 West

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Grasshopper Lane

Driving with suspended license, Adams Road

Traffic offense, Porcupine Pass

Civil misc., Caliche Drive

Welfare check, Fox Road

Traffic offense, Road 1 North

Drugs, Cactus Wren Drive

Suspicious, Maple Lane

Welfare check, Fox Road

Disorderly, Fox Road

Forgery, Fletcher Court

Animal problem, Caliche Drive

Drugs, Fox Road

Animal problem, Pleasant Avenue

Animal neglect, Road 1 West

Theft, Road 2 North

Traffic offense, Road 3 North

Theft, Road 1 West

Animal problem, Yavapai Street

Traffic offense, Road 2 North

Information, Voss Drive

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Suspicious, Center Street

Drugs, Road 1 North

Drugs, Road 1 North

Drugs, Grove Lane

Suspicious, Fox Road

Agency assist, Windmill Way

Animal problem, Road 4 North

Alarm, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Talia Way

Alarm, Reed Road

Traffic offense, Center Street

Driving with suspended license, Palomino Road

Information, Voss Drive

Drugs, N. Highway 89

Traffic offense, Jack Dale Drive

Juvenile problem, S. Highway 89

Theft, Road 4½ North

Alarm, Reed Road

Juvenile problem, Road 3 North

Animal neglect, Purple Sage Drive

Criminal damage, Center Street

Animal problem, Road 1 North

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Theft, Juniper Drive

Family fight, Road 2 South

Fraud, Road 1 South

Citizen dispute, Harrison Drive

Animal bite, Del Rio Drive

Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

Animal bite, N. Highway 89

Animal noise, Road 1 East

Assault, Sioux Drive

Animal problem, Ruth Road

Information, Road 2 North

Threats, Cantfield Avenue

Non-injury accident, Road 3 North

Animal pickup, Melody Lane

Animal problem, Shelby Court

Custodial int., Road 1 West

Theft, Eldred Road

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Detail, Chino Valley

Agency assist, Voss Drive

Animal problem, Damion Loop

Traffic offense, Lois Lane

Family fight, Porcupine Pass

Animal problem, Hohokam Drive

Family fight, Roadrunner Lane

Suspicious, Perskinsville Road

Animal noise, Stellar Drive

Animal problem, Liberty Lane

Missing person, Porcupine Pass

Suspicious, Stratford Place

Citizen dispute, Greasewood Alley

Driving with a suspended license, N. Highway 89

Information, Voss Drive

Harassment, Javelina Path

Agency assist, Prescott

Civil misc., N. Highway 89

Welfare check, Armitage Way

Recovered property, Road 3 North

911 hangup, S. Highway 89

Citizen dispute, James Drive

Hit-and-run accident, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Fox Road

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89

Suspicous, Sierra Vista Drive

Suspicious, Fox Road

Animal problem, Roadrunner Lane

Agency assist, Juniper Drive

Agency assist, Prescott Drive

Theft, Road 1 East

Victim notify, Copper Drive

Traffic offense, Mahan Lane

Assault, Road 1 West

Agency assist, Outer Loop Road

Animal pickup, Road 1 East

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Anthony Lane

Family fight, Talia Way

Agency assist, Road 5 North

Theft, Reed Road

Animal problem, Tumbleweed Drive

Civil standby, Reed Road

Citizen assist, S. Highway 89

Noise disturbance, N. Highway 89

Threats, Elk Drive

Traffic offense, Road 3 North

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

DUI, Outer Loop Road

Theft auto, Foster Drive

Traffic offense, Perkinsville Road

911 hangup, Grasshopper Lane

Family fight, Foster Drive

Disorderly, Fox Road

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Arlene Street

Theft, N. Highway 89

Medical, Road 1 West

Property damage, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Lois Lane

Traffic offense, Road 1 West

Trespassing, Liberty Lane

Vicious animal, Poco Lane

Theft, Copper Drive

Animal noise, Taylor Avenue

Non-injury accident, Taylor Avenue

Animal problem, Honeycomb Road

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Custodial int., Tumbleweed Drive

Civil misc., Newton Way

Disorderly, N. Highway 89