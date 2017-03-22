Chino Valley Police Report: Week of March 22

  • Originally Published: March 22, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 5 to March 19:

    Animal problem, Adair Drive

    Animal problem, Javelina Path

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Wanted person, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Road 1 West

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Grasshopper Lane

    Driving with suspended license, Adams Road

    Traffic offense, Porcupine Pass

    Civil misc., Caliche Drive

    Welfare check, Fox Road

    Traffic offense, Road 1 North

    Drugs, Cactus Wren Drive

    Suspicious, Maple Lane

    Welfare check, Fox Road

    Disorderly, Fox Road

    Forgery, Fletcher Court

    Animal problem, Caliche Drive

    Drugs, Fox Road

    Animal problem, Pleasant Avenue

    Animal neglect, Road 1 West

    Theft, Road 2 North

    Traffic offense, Road 3 North

    Theft, Road 1 West

    Animal problem, Yavapai Street

    Traffic offense, Road 2 North

    Information, Voss Drive

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Center Street

    Drugs, Road 1 North

    Drugs, Road 1 North

    Drugs, Grove Lane

    Suspicious, Fox Road

    Agency assist, Windmill Way

    Animal problem, Road 4 North

    Alarm, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Talia Way

    Alarm, Reed Road

    Traffic offense, Center Street

    Driving with suspended license, Palomino Road

    Information, Voss Drive

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, Jack Dale Drive

    Juvenile problem, S. Highway 89

    Theft, Road 4½ North

    Alarm, Reed Road

    Juvenile problem, Road 3 North

    Animal neglect, Purple Sage Drive

    Criminal damage, Center Street

    Animal problem, Road 1 North

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Theft, Juniper Drive

    Family fight, Road 2 South

    Fraud, Road 1 South

    Citizen dispute, Harrison Drive

    Animal bite, Del Rio Drive

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Animal bite, N. Highway 89

    Animal noise, Road 1 East

    Assault, Sioux Drive

    Animal problem, Ruth Road

    Information, Road 2 North

    Threats, Cantfield Avenue

    Non-injury accident, Road 3 North

    Animal pickup, Melody Lane

    Animal problem, Shelby Court

    Custodial int., Road 1 West

    Theft, Eldred Road

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Detail, Chino Valley

    Agency assist, Voss Drive

    Animal problem, Damion Loop

    Traffic offense, Lois Lane

    Family fight, Porcupine Pass

    Animal problem, Hohokam Drive

    Family fight, Roadrunner Lane

    Suspicious, Perskinsville Road

    Animal noise, Stellar Drive

    Animal problem, Liberty Lane

    Missing person, Porcupine Pass

    Suspicious, Stratford Place

    Citizen dispute, Greasewood Alley

    Driving with a suspended license, N. Highway 89

    Information, Voss Drive

    Harassment, Javelina Path

    Agency assist, Prescott

    Civil misc., N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Armitage Way

    Recovered property, Road 3 North

    911 hangup, S. Highway 89

    Citizen dispute, James Drive

    Hit-and-run accident, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Fox Road

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89

    Suspicous, Sierra Vista Drive

    Suspicious, Fox Road

    Animal problem, Roadrunner Lane

    Agency assist, Juniper Drive

    Agency assist, Prescott Drive

    Theft, Road 1 East

    Victim notify, Copper Drive

    Traffic offense, Mahan Lane

    Assault, Road 1 West

    Agency assist, Outer Loop Road

    Animal pickup, Road 1 East

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Anthony Lane

    Family fight, Talia Way

    Agency assist, Road 5 North

    Theft, Reed Road

    Animal problem, Tumbleweed Drive

    Civil standby, Reed Road

    Citizen assist, S. Highway 89

    Noise disturbance, N. Highway 89

    Threats, Elk Drive

    Traffic offense, Road 3 North

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    DUI, Outer Loop Road

    Theft auto, Foster Drive

    Traffic offense, Perkinsville Road

    911 hangup, Grasshopper Lane

    Family fight, Foster Drive

    Disorderly, Fox Road

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Arlene Street

    Theft, N. Highway 89

    Medical, Road 1 West

    Property damage, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Lois Lane

    Traffic offense, Road 1 West

    Trespassing, Liberty Lane

    Vicious animal, Poco Lane

    Theft, Copper Drive

    Animal noise, Taylor Avenue

    Non-injury accident, Taylor Avenue

    Animal problem, Honeycomb Road

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Custodial int., Tumbleweed Drive

    Civil misc., Newton Way

    Disorderly, N. Highway 89

    More like this story




    MOST READ