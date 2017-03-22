Chino Valley in Brief: Week of March 22

Chino Valley Food Round-up

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its first Chino Valley Food Round-up for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Chamber’s office, Road 2 South and Highway 89.

There will be several food vendors, a face painter, music, a bounce house and other activities for children. There is a $3 gate fee for adults, free for children.

Board members for H.E.A.R.T.

Horses with H.E.A.R.T., the therapeutic horse nonprofit, has three vacancies on its board of directors and is accepting applications to replace them.

The group helps people with special needs of all ages improve their social skills through training horses. It has been in Yavapai County for 25 years.

To apply, email aalen.hwh@gmail.com.

Fish fry

American Legion Post 40 plans a fish fry for 4:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the Post, Road 3 South and Highway 89. They plan to offer all the trimmings with the meal. Proceeds go to help cover costs at the post.

Star Trek month

The Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library are highlighting Star Trek books during the month of March with special prices. Money raised from the sale helps benefit the library and its programs.

The books are on display at the library, 1020 Palomino Road in Chino Valley.

Citizens Academy returns

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Chino Valley are offering their Citizens Academy for spring, starting at 6 p.m., March 23, at Chino Valley Town Hall.

The academy meets weekly and offers its students insights into how the local government works. Students meet many of the town’s department heads and learn what’s happening and how decisions are reached.

To register, call the Chamber at 928-636-2493.

Bunco coming

Chino Valley Community Church plans to host a bunco night at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the church, 1969 N. Highway 89. It’s $10 to play.

Summer reading program

The Chino Valley Library is looking for sponsors for its summer reading program. This year’s theme “Build a Better World.”

The library runs programs each week during the summer that mix entertainment and a children’s reading program. If interested in being a sponsor, contact Darlene Westcott at 928-636-9115.

Exodus reading

The annual Beit Torah Community Passover Seder reading of the Exodus story and following traditional festive dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 10 at the community meeting hall, 735 E. Road 1 South, between Chino Valley Methodist Church and the Chino Valley Food Bank.

Please RSVP. Call 928-237-0390 or 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Volunteers are needed to help with preparations.

Grinder registration

Registration is open for the 2017 Chino Grinder, a long-distance bicycle race. The fourth annual Grinder is scheduled for May 6. The 106-mile race starts in Chino Valley and goes to Williams, traveling mostly on unpaved roads. The elevation varies from 4,000 to 7,500 feet, making it one of the toughest endurance races in the state. This year’s race winner will earn the title of Arizona Gravel State Champion. The field is limited to 500 racers. To register, visit http://chinogrinder.azgravelrides.com.

Northern Arizona Teacher Job Fair

Yavapai County school districts are convening to promote their districts and schools to potential teachers around the nation. The Northern Arizona Teacher Job Fair is set for March 24-25 at the Yavapai College main campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott, with a focus on attracting needed education professionals to our schools.

This free event will kick off with a reception for both the districts and attendees from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the Yavapai College Community Room (Library). Light refreshments will be served. The Job Fair will then take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the Yavapai College Gym.

The main purpose of this event is to bring the county school districts together with individuals who may be interested in relocating, changing professions or starting a new education career. Attendees will get to visit Yavapai County and see its rich Western history and vast array of outdoor activities provided by the mild climate, rivers and mountainous terrain.

This job fair will also offer information booths from in-state colleges and universities, as well as state-recognized teacher intern programs and resources for substitute teachers. Registration is required for both districts and attendees. To attend, please register no later than March 16, at https://form.jotform.com/70024569777970. For more information, email beth.cross@yavapai.us.

Preserving the past

Brenda Taylor, director of Library and Archives at Sharlot Hall Museum, will discuss the deterioration of precious family photographs and papers at the March meeting of Northern Arizona Genealogical Society (NAGS).

The free talk, Basic Preservation for Genealogists, takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Family History Center at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1001 Ruth St., Prescott. Social gathering begins at 1:30 p.m.

Taylor will discuss issues and exposures which can result in the loss of heirloom papers and photographs. Controlled environmental conditions and proper handling will prolong the life of important artifacts and ephemera for future generations.



“She will share the secrets of what to do to make archivists love you as you learn how to preserve and keep your photographs as well as personal papers and records safe,” said Brenda Norris, NAGS publicity director.



The meeting is free and open to the public.



Debut of new gravesite

All are invited to attend the celebration of the improvement of the grave site of Sharlot Mabridth Hall from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Pioneer Cemetery, 1300 Iron Springs, Prescott. Special guest will be Jody Drake. Refreshments will be served.