Chino man a finalist for Man of the Year

Jeramy Plumb fights for funding, fights for education, and he fights for Arizona students.

The superintendent of Mountain Institute, the countywide joint technical education district (JTED), has tirelessly met with, and testified before, Arizona legislators and the governor to keep alive the JTEDs across the state.

Legislators approved a bill, signed by the governor, in 2015 that would have made changes in how the state funds JTEDs. These changes likely would have meant the end of JTEDs.

“Jeramy made it his mission to work with and educate the members of the legislature to restore most of the cuts that would have taken place,” said John Scholl, superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Also impacted was the funding that supports career and technical education (CTE) in high schools throughout the state.

Plumb’s work during the 2016 legislative session significantly impacted Chino Valley High School where more than half the students are enrolled in CTE courses, Scholl said.

Thanks to Plumb’s efforts to educate legislators, $29 million in funding was restored.

“In addition to CVHS students, Jeramy’s work will significantly impact the futures of tens of thousands of students throughout Yavapai County and Arizona,” Scholl said.

Reached by phone late in the day March 9 as he was returning from yet another trip to Phoenix where he testified before the legislature, Plumb said his diligent push for funding reached a personal level. His son is involved in four JETD programs: agriculture, engineering, drafting and welding.

He said he was testifying on a clean-up bill in the Senate that had some opposition. The bill had passed out of the house and was moving forward, he added.

Plumb has served in education for 20 years. He began in 1997 at Casa Grande High School as an agriculture education teacher. In 2000, he moved to Chino Valley, teaching the same classes at the high school.

Under Plumb’s leadership, the 52-acre Cooper Agriculture Center developed in a state-of the-art teaching lab. In 2009, he joined Mountain Institute as director of programs, then took over as superintendent in 2013, overseeing nearly 450 students at the central campus and 1,200 in district member schools.

He also serves as president of the Yavapai County Education Technology Consortium board of directors, in a leadership position with his church, as Boy Scout Troop 7099 Scout Executive, and on several education boards.

Because of his work, Plumb was named one of three finalists for the Prescott Area Leadership’s man of the year award. The winner is scheduled to be announced at the annual awards banquet at 5:15 p.m., April 5 at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center.

The other two finalists are Dan Streeter, superintendent of the Humboldt Unified School District and Tom Benson, past president of Highlands Center for Natural History and volunteer with Hungry Kids and the VA.

“All of the finalists are extremely well qualified and this will indeed be a very difficult selection. They all have a ‘most positive education connection’ that is worth noting,” said Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter.