Ask The Contractor: Sonic devices won’t always keep the pests away

We are having a huge massive problem with pests coming into our yard; javelina, deer, woodpeckers. I am tempted to go purchase every type of sonic pest devise there is. Am I wasting my money? — Mark and Pat, Forest Trails.

Sonic pest devices are tools that emit sound in the attempt to repel, or deter unwanted animals such as insects, rodents, birds and large mammals. These devices, depending on the target species, cover a wide range of the acoustic spectrum from below what humans perceive (infrasonic) to above our hearing range (ultrasonic).

Infrasonic is characterized as sound below 20Hz, whereas ultrasonic sound is defined as sound above 18,000 Hz. Ultrasonic devices are typically marketed to target arthropod (including spiders, scorpions and insect pests) and mammal pests, while devices targeting birds operate within our normal hearing range (i.e. electronic devices playing back distress calls, racket bombs, and propane cannons).

There are many commercially available sonic pest devices that claim to be effective. Bolstering these claims are positive customer reviews such as “This device has completely rid my home of spiders, ants, beetles, and flies” or “My cockroach infested house was entirely cleared by this product.” Many of these devices claim to treat any pest problem, just simply turn the dial to hone-in on the target species. For testimonials and claims two questions should come to mind — are these claims too good to be true and what scientific data supports the use of such products?

Sonic pest devices widely range in price ($10.99-$2,900) and the pests they target. Dating back to the 1960s and ’70s, the track-record of sonic pest devices has been questionable.

Sound has been used for millennia to scare off pest species, with its humble origins likely starting with loud claps and yells in ancient agricultural fields. The use of electronic sound as a treatment option for pests largely took root during the 1950s and ’60s, although attempts were made earlier such as the work of Frings (1948) discussing the potential use of ultrasonic sound to control rodents and insects, and Kahn and Offenhauser (1949) who tested the effectiveness of sound to combat mosquitos.

The surge of using sound to deter pests likely coincides with technological advancements of the time; the invention of the transistor by Texas Instruments in 1954, the first commercially available portable stereos, the invention of compact cassettes by Philips in 1962, and the refining of dynamic and condenser microphones, giving the ability to record quieter sounds with less noise.

Early studies illustrating positive results were focused on various pest bird species. For example, researchers Frings and Jumber (1954) played starling distress calls into open air to successfully disrupt normal roosting patterns. Currently there are many sonic bird repellent devices in the market that utilize distress calls.

Many of the patents use vague wording to describe how the devices operate, such as ‘the device controls pests with high-frequency sound’ or ‘it repels pests’, often lacking measurable results to support these claims. However, it can be assumed that sonic pest devices either disrupt the normal acoustic communication of target pests, or simply drive them away by means of annoyance, fear, and/ or confusion.

When these devices operate in the infrasonic/ultrasonic range, the sound they emit is inaudible to humans, conveniently making for a device that does not drive humans away as well.

However, it is important to note that other non-target mammals, such as dogs, hear ultrasonic sounds.

For example, initial sound emitted from sonic devices may be interpreted as a threat, but after a short period passes without physical harm pests grow more comfortable. The researchers in this particular study do suggest that well placed ultrasonic devices may aid in repelling pests. Studies focusing on mosquitoes and pest bird species have shown limited positive results. As understanding increases of how pest species receive and process sound, more relevant sonic devices may be developed. The allure of sound as a treatment for pests will remain into the future — motivated by the fact that if they are successful they will be more environmentally friendly and safer for humans.

So the end of the story ... sonic pest control devices sound so easy. Just plug them in and no more pests, right? Unfortunately, research has not shown that they work. In fact, in the 1980s, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charged a number of companies that make ultra sonic pest control devices with false advertising and required them to make refunds to a number of customers.

One problem is that most devices have a fairly limited range, anywhere from 15 to 30 feet. So you would need multiple devices in your and/or around your yard. Objects placed between the device and the place where the rodents are likely to be create a “shadow,” which offers the rodents protection from the sound.

