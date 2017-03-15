Pet of the Week: Nikki

Nikki is a female Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull Terrier mixed dog looking for a family to love.

She is about 4 years old and needs to learn that it’s not OK to jump on people when she first meets them. For this reason, she probably shouldn’t be around small children too much until she is trained.

She is not good with other small dogs and not so good with cats.

Chino Valley Animal Shelter staff cannot tell if Nikki has been housetrained.

She does have a very shiny coat.

If interested and you want to check Nikki out, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter at 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7. You can also visit on the web, www.chinoanimalshelter.org.