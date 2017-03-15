Letter: Senior living

Editor:
Regarding front page article, “More Apartments...,” proposed behind Safeway; what if a developer cooperated with a adult assisted living and nursing home?
We would then have increased housing AND jobs for Chino & Paulden residents. Nursing homes employ caregivers, housekeepers, maintenance workers, computer specialists, bookeepers, dietary staff, administrators, drivers, and RNs.
Many citizens would benefit from placing their aging loved ones in a nearby nursing home staffed by Chino & Paulden citizens.
Kathi Sabot, RN
Chino Valley
