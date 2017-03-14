Get info on senior care in one place

Learn about local companies that provide products, services and support for seniors, family members and caregivers at the free Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road in Prescott Valley.

Nearly 70 local senior resource providers will have available free information about their products and services.

Every hour, on the hour, local experts will speak on issues that include Fiduciaries at 10 a.m., Trustees at 11 a.m., Brain Health at noon, Regenerative Medicine at 1 p.m., and Fall Prevention at 2 p.m.

Exhibitors represent a wide range of resources that include in-home assistance, independent and assisted living options, hospice care, legal and financial help, and health and fitness.

“The goal is to educate the public about available resources, and answer questions about the issues facing seniors and caregivers so they may become better informed, better prepared and more knowledgeable,” said Debbie Stewart, co-founder of Senior Connection and sponsor of the Expo.

Admission is free and attendees may drop in at any time. RSVPs are not necessary. For more event information, visit www.SeniorConnection.us or call Debbie at 928-778-3747.

“Whether you need the information now or not, you never know what’s around the corner. Planning ahead is the key,” Don Stewart said.