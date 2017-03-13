Con artists target region’s rental market

Beware if you’re looking to rent a home you found on the Internet. It may not really be a home for rent at all.

Con artists are taking legitimate ads from various websites, copying the information and photos, and re-posting them on sites such as Craigslist as being for rent, with contact information that leads a potential renter to the con artist.

The post may list a low price or say the rental price includes all utilities.

Local officials claim that demand remains high for rental properties in the Quad Cities, with more than 90 percent of rental properties occupied.

Then, when renters from out of town respond, and send back their rental application and a deposit to the scammer, they receive a lease with the owner’s real name — obtained by a public records check — forged by the scammer.

“Most times the prospective renters never visit the actual property,” said Ed Pattermann of Windermere Real Estate. “We have seen cases where relatives drive by the rental, check it out, but still do not meet with the owner or a representative.”

But by this time, the criminal has the victims deposit money, as well as the renter’s identity information from the application.

“The renters come to town and show up at the property, only to find out they have no lease and have lost the amount of the deposit,” Pattermann said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office “has received numerous reports in recent years regarding this scam,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO spokesman. “Anytime you use Craigslist to buy, sell or trade, there is a risk.

“Estimates from research studies indicate up to 25 percent of ads on Craigslist are fraudulent in some urban areas.”

He related this story:

“A couple found ad on Craigslist for rental home, drove by and liked the exterior look, but wanted to find out more about the inside of the home and made contact with the email address in the ad. The so-called owner replied and asked for a $900 deposit via MoneyGram.”

The couple became suspicious, so they drove by again and saw a real estate sign out front. They contacted the agent, who told them the house was not for sale, nor for rent, as it had just sold.

“Deputies determined the scammer suspect had actually used the true owners’ name in the email correspondence — easily obtained from county records. Fortunately, the couple did not lose any money,” D’Evelyn said.

“Never send money to a person you have never met for a property you have never seen,” Pattermann said. “If you can’t meet the owner or a representative in person, see the rental, and sign a lease before you pay, keep looking.”

Other tips from Pattermann:

• If you can’t visit a potential rental yourself, ask someone you trust to go and confirm that it’s for rent, and that it is what was advertised. Make sure you can go into the property.

• Do a search on the owner and listing. If you find the same ad listed under a different name, that’s a clue it may be a scam. If you only find one listing for the rental, that as well is a clue it may be a scam.

• If there are no signs that the property is for rent, or you have any concerns, call a local rental agency or a real estate company.

Marilyn Huffmann at the Better Business Bureau in Prescott offered advice for renters to avoid becoming a victim:

• Research the rental company before you provide any personal information or put down a deposit. You can find out if a rental agent has proper licensing by contacting the Arizona Department of Real Estate.

• Remember that anyone can make a website look legitimate. Scammers will use logos to make you believe you are using a real website.​

• Be careful before clicking on a URL while searching the internet. Just because a site pulls up near the top of the search page does not mean that it is trustworthy.

• Don’t believe everything you see. The pictures on a scam site may have been copied from another business’ website.

• Watch out for too good to be true deals. If the price being offered is significantly lower than other rental sites, then that is a red flag.