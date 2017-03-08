Slash drop-off program begins April 1

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors announces the annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations from April 1 to June 1.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley.



Free slash drop off will be accepted during normal operating hours. For locations and hours please visit: yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

The program assists residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures.



The following items only will be accepted: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted are: lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage.

All slash must be removed from plastic bags.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, please contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.