Pet of the Week: Bonnie

Bonnie is an Australian Cattle Dog mix female looking for a family in the Chino Valley area.

She is about 4 to 5 years old and was recently picked up with another dog, Clyde, as a stray. They seem to get along together and if a family was willing to take both of them, it would probably please Bonnie.

She is shy and timid when meeting new people, but she is very loving when she warms up to them.

Visit Bonnie and Clyde at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7. You can also check them out online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.