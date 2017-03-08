More apartments could be approved soon

The Hawksnest at Chino Valley was approved by the Town Council on Feb. 28 to rezone about 15 acres and also received the go-ahead on its development plan for 224 apartments at Hawksnest.

Another proposed apartment development made it through council review and will come back before council for approval for 154 apartments called Village North.

Village North

The developer for Village North Apartments, located behind Safeway on Road 2 North about 1,200 feet east of Highway 89 and 600 feet west of Road 1 East, plans for three phases.

Phase 1 includes eight one-bedroom units, 56 two-bedroom units, and eight three-bedroom units. Phase II will be about half the number of each sized units; Phase III will include 16 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units.

P&Z recommended a traffic impact study with the developer paying for required improvements, and similar requirements as for Hawksnest (underground electrical lines, sidewalks, alternate landscape plan) and a secondary emergency access.

Finance Director Joe Duffy said the developer will contribute new water and sewer lines with projected costs of nearly $1 million. He expects to see about $100,000 per year in sewer and water fee revenue. This will affect fees for all customers and they should see reductions in the future, he added.

With both developments, the question of fencing and access to neighboring properties came up with a couple of audience members expressing concern over a possible increase in crime with more children living nearby.

A parent herself, council member Annie Lane said, “It is not the job of council to require walls or to determine whether kids will make more crime. It’s not something we decide on up here.”

This item will return to council at a future meeting for possible approval.

Hawksnest

The Hawksnest planned area development (PAD) will move forward in two phases with Phase I located just west of the intersection of Highway 89 and West Road 2 North, and Phase II adjacent and to the west of Phase I, both behind Walgreens.

“Vacancy rates (in Chino Valley) are less than 1 percent. It’s unheard of – there are no rentals, no apartments,” said Ruth Mayday, Chino Valley Development Services director.

Phase I consists of 32 one-bedroom/one-bath units and 80 two-bedroom/two-bath units. Phase II has the same amount.

Mayday reminded council members that rental properties are exempted from obtaining a Certificate of Assured Water Supply, and they are not considered subdivisions. The developer will need only a request to the town for service to supply water. Also, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a reduction in town requirements for landscaping based on local water conservation efforts at its Feb. 7 meeting.

School buses will have a turnaround area within the complex. Based on a 2006 traffic study when the developer was proposing 150 single-family homes, P&Z recommended a right-turn deceleration lane, a widening of Road 2 North to provide a left-turn lane for site access, and two lanes for outbound and one lane for inbound traffic. The developer will pay for all required improvements.

The developer also will bury all electrical lines serving the site and will continue the sidewalk along the entire frontage of the parcel.

Mayday said most of the traffic leaving the apartments would travel to Highway 89; however, she thinks some drivers will go east or west to access traffic lights at the highway.