Chino Valley roads not designed for lots of water

Every five years or so, Chino Valley residents experience enough rain to create a mess of their roadways. This past week brought one of those occurrences to Perkinsville Road.

The third incident of flooding along the roadway in 12 years gives residents several options, said Glen Brose, who lives on the other side of the giant puddle.

“Stay home and hunker down, and hope you have enough food to last. Go east on East Perkinsville Road to the turnoff for Jerome or Drake, and head on Highway 89 up to Ash Fork. Or go up toward Williams,” Brose said.

At one time, he added, people could drive on a forest road west of the Haystack property and head north to the Verde River. That access has since been closed by either Game and Fish or the Forest Service, he said. Likewise, an option that crossed private property and state lands toward north Prescott Valley subdivisions has been blocked by property owners.

On a good day, the 47-mile route to Williams on a rugged road takes two hours; to get to Jerome is about an hour and a half, he said. “I’ve never tried the back way to Drake.”

It’s not just the rainfall that fills roadways, said Chino Valley Public Works Director Michael Lopez. City of Prescott officials will release water when local lakes fill up, which can cause flooding downstream.

“It seems to be caused from the overtopping of the Prescott lakes during unusually wet winters,” Lopez said Monday, March 6, in an email. “I can only speculate how the residents in the surrounding area respond to such road closures. The only other way to get back in there that I know of is to go through Drake around the backside of Perkinsville Road.”

Chino Valley workers will place road closure signage on both sides of flooded roadways. Several areas experience flooding on a semi-regular basis, Lopez said. For example, Road 5 North just east of Reed Road.

“This area gets hit often, and as a result, road closures do occur. Road 2 South at Highway 89 is plagued with a nuisance ponding situation that requires our regular attention,” he said.

Most of the town roads are subject to local flooding disturbances due to the nature of their existence, Lopez added.

“Most were constructed on native soil traversing across the natural rolling hills of Chino. This creates road crossings at the valleys where the flow of runoff concentrated. Some roads have culverts, but most are low water crossings which are subject to flooding.”

In recent studies, the town has identified various drainage projects that the town tries to use Yavapai County funds to construct. The town also is developing its own in-house list of troubled areas.

