Chino Valley Police Report: Week of March 8

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 19 to March 5: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Drugs, Outer Loop Road
Animal problem, S. Highway 89
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Trespass, Audry Drive
Disorderly, Palo Verde Drive
Citizen assist, Center Street
Noise disturbance, Pinto Lane
Suspicious, Road 1 North
Abandoned vehicle, S. Highway 89
Animal noise, Taylor Avenue
Animal problem, Harrison Drive
Wanted person, Road 1 West
Citizen assist, Road 1 East
Animal pickujp, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Road 2 North
Family fight, Beverly Lane
Animal problem, Stellar Drive
Deliver message, Road 1 North
Citizen dispute, Pheasant Way
Suspicious, Center Street
Welfare check, Sirus Drive
Assault, Heidi Lane
Information, Road 1 West
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Unsecure premises, Granite Vista Drive
Animal bite, Del Rio Drive
Theft, S. Highway 89
Traffic offense, Road 1 North
Suspicious, Perkinsville Road
Juvenile problem, Adams Road
Family fight, Goodwin Drive
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, N. Highway 89
Information, Road 2 North
Assault, N. Highway 89
Medical, Road 4 ½ North
Animal problem, Porcupine Pass
Assault, Center Street
Suspicious, Road 1 East
Intoxication, Road 1 West
Medical, Center Street
Welfare check, Road 1 West
Animal problem, Road 1 South
Drugs, Stellar Drive
Animal pickup, Hopi Lane
Suspicious, Bottle Brush Drive
Information, Tumbleweed Drive
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
911 hangup, Palo Verde Drive
Injury accident, Road 2 North
Animal pickup, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, Cottonwood Lane
Intoxication, Perkinsville Road
Information, Chino Valley
Vicious animal, Sierra Vista Drive
Juvenile problem, Roadrunner Lane
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Agency assist, S. Highway 89
DUI, N. Highway 89
SUBMIT FEEDBACK