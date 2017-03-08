Chino Valley Police Report: Week of March 8

  • Originally Published: March 8, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 19 to March 5: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Drugs, Outer Loop Road

    Animal problem, S. Highway 89

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Trespass, Audry Drive

    Disorderly, Palo Verde Drive

    Citizen assist, Center Street

    Noise disturbance, Pinto Lane

    Suspicious, Road 1 North

    Abandoned vehicle, S. Highway 89

    Animal noise, Taylor Avenue

    Animal problem, Harrison Drive

    Wanted person, Road 1 West

    Citizen assist, Road 1 East

    Animal pickujp, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Road 2 North

    Family fight, Beverly Lane

    Animal problem, Stellar Drive

    Deliver message, Road 1 North

    Citizen dispute, Pheasant Way

    Suspicious, Center Street

    Welfare check, Sirus Drive

    Assault, Heidi Lane

    Information, Road 1 West

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Unsecure premises, Granite Vista Drive

    Animal bite, Del Rio Drive

    Theft, S. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, Road 1 North

    Suspicious, Perkinsville Road

    Juvenile problem, Adams Road

    Family fight, Goodwin Drive

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, N. Highway 89

    Information, Road 2 North

    Assault, N. Highway 89

    Medical, Road 4 ½ North

    Animal problem, Porcupine Pass

    Assault, Center Street

    Suspicious, Road 1 East

    Intoxication, Road 1 West

    Medical, Center Street

    Welfare check, Road 1 West

    Animal problem, Road 1 South

    Drugs, Stellar Drive

    Animal pickup, Hopi Lane

    Suspicious, Bottle Brush Drive

    Information, Tumbleweed Drive

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    911 hangup, Palo Verde Drive

    Injury accident, Road 2 North

    Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Cottonwood Lane

    Intoxication, Perkinsville Road

    Information, Chino Valley

    Vicious animal, Sierra Vista Drive

    Juvenile problem, Roadrunner Lane

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Agency assist, S. Highway 89

    DUI, N. Highway 89

    More like this story




    MOST READ