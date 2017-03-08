Chino Valley Police Report: Week of March 8

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 19 to March 5: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

Drugs, Outer Loop Road

Animal problem, S. Highway 89

Welfare check, N. Highway 89

Trespass, Audry Drive

Disorderly, Palo Verde Drive

Citizen assist, Center Street

Noise disturbance, Pinto Lane

Suspicious, Road 1 North

Abandoned vehicle, S. Highway 89

Animal noise, Taylor Avenue

Animal problem, Harrison Drive

Wanted person, Road 1 West

Citizen assist, Road 1 East

Animal pickujp, N. Highway 89

Welfare check, N. Highway 89

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Welfare check, Road 2 North

Family fight, Beverly Lane

Animal problem, Stellar Drive

Deliver message, Road 1 North

Citizen dispute, Pheasant Way

Suspicious, Center Street

Welfare check, Sirus Drive

Assault, Heidi Lane

Information, Road 1 West

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Unsecure premises, Granite Vista Drive

Animal bite, Del Rio Drive

Theft, S. Highway 89

Traffic offense, Road 1 North

Suspicious, Perkinsville Road

Juvenile problem, Adams Road

Family fight, Goodwin Drive

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, N. Highway 89

Information, Road 2 North

Assault, N. Highway 89

Medical, Road 4 ½ North

Animal problem, Porcupine Pass

Assault, Center Street

Suspicious, Road 1 East

Intoxication, Road 1 West

Medical, Center Street

Welfare check, Road 1 West

Animal problem, Road 1 South

Drugs, Stellar Drive

Animal pickup, Hopi Lane

Suspicious, Bottle Brush Drive

Information, Tumbleweed Drive

Welfare check, N. Highway 89

911 hangup, Palo Verde Drive

Injury accident, Road 2 North

Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

Suspicious, Cottonwood Lane

Intoxication, Perkinsville Road

Information, Chino Valley

Vicious animal, Sierra Vista Drive

Juvenile problem, Roadrunner Lane

Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

Agency assist, S. Highway 89

DUI, N. Highway 89