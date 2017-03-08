Chino Valley in Brief: Week of March 8

Summer reading program

The Chino Valley Library is looking for sponsors for its summer reading program. This year’s theme is “Build a Better World.”

The library runs programs each week during the summer that mix entertainment and a children’s reading program. If interested in being a sponsor, contact Darlene Westcott at 928-636-9115.

Post 40 going Irish

American Legion Post 40 plans its every Sunday cowboy breakfast for 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $7 and the money raised helps the Legion Post cover costs of the building.

The post is also planning a St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage at 4 p.m. on the 17th. Cost is $10, but veterans eat free.

The last Friday of each month, the post hosts a fish fry starting at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $10.

Railroads of history

The Chino Valley Historical Society plans to meet the third Thursday, 7 p.m., March 16, at the Chino Valley Senior Center. This month’s topic is “The history of logging railroads on the Kaibab.”

Neil Weintraub, a South Kaibab Zone archaeologist, plans to discuss the history of logging railroads in the Kaibab National Forest between 1893 and 1936. There were hundreds of miles of railway constructed, but most have since been recycled.

Blood drive

The Knights of Columbus plan a blood drive for 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at St. Catherine Laboure Church Hall, 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. Call 928-636-0747 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Star Trek month

The Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library are highlighting Star Trek books during the month of March with special prices. Money raised from the sale helps benefit the library and its programs.

The books are on display at the library, 1020 Palomino Road in Chino Valley.

Citizens Academy returns

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Chino Valley are offering their Citizens Academy for spring, starting at 6 p.m., March 23, at Chino Valley Town Hall.

The academy meets weekly and offers its students insights into how the local government works. Students meet many of the town’s department heads and learn what’s happening and how decisions are reached.

To register, call the Chamber at 928-636-2493.

Grinder registration

Registration is open for the 2017 Chino Grinder, a long-distance bicycle race. The fourth annual Grinder is scheduled for May 6. The 106-mile race starts in Chino Valley and goes to Williams, traveling mostly on unpaved roads. The elevation varies from 4,000 to 7,500 feet, making it one of the toughest endurance races in the state. This year’s race winner will earn the title of Arizona Gravel State Champion. The field is limited to 500 racers. To register, visit http://chinogrinder.azgravelrides.com.

Free day at Prescott National Forest sites

In celebration of President’s Day, Prescott National Forest will waive the $5 fee at all day-use recreation sites across the forest Monday, Feb. 20. This program is in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

The sites include Lynx Lake Recreation Area, Granite Basin Recreation Area, Thumb Butte, Groom Creek Nature Trail, Hayfield Draw and Alto Pit day use areas. The waiver does not apply to overnight campgrounds, group use fees or fees charged by concession-operated facilities.

This year’s remaining fee-free days are:

▶ June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day, a day when federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry encourages healthy, outdoor activities.

▶ Sept. 30 – National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort in support of public lands.

▶ Nov. 11 – Veterans Day, commemorates the end of World War 1 and pays tribute to all military heroes past and present.

Fees are waived generally for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds, developed trailheads and destination visitor centers.

Concessionaire operated sites may be included in the waiver if the permit holder wishes to participate. Contact your local national forest or grassland to learn if your destination requires a fee.

Northern Arizona Teacher Job Fair

Yavapai County school districts are convening to promote their districts and schools to potential teachers around the nation. The Northern Arizona Teacher Job Fair is set for March 24-25 at the Yavapai College main campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott, with a focus on attracting needed education professionals to our schools.

This free event will kick off with a reception for both the districts and attendees from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the Yavapai College Community Room (Library). Light refreshments will be served. The Job Fair will then take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the Yavapai College Gym.

The main purpose of this event is to bring the county school districts together with individuals who may be interested in relocating, changing professions or starting a new education career. Attendees will get to visit Yavapai County and see its rich Western history and vast array of outdoor activities provided by the mild climate, rivers and mountainous terrain.

This job fair will also offer information booths from in-state colleges and universities, as well as state-recognized teacher intern programs and resources for substitute teachers. Registration is required for both districts and attendees. To attend, please register no later than March 16, at https://form.jotform.com/70024569777970. For more information, email beth.cross@yavapai.us.