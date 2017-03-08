Chino student a finalist for Youth Leader of the Year

Alex Daniels is one of those kids who make their parents proud — and possibly the Quad Cities, too. The Chino Valley High School senior is a finalist in the Prescott Area Leadership 2017 Leader of the Year Awards.

Daniels is one of three finalists in the category Male Youth Leader of the Year. Two other students are vying for the honor, one from Prescott High School and one from Tri-City Prep. Two finalists in both male and female categories will receive $500, and the winner, selected April 5, will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Daniels said he’s been involved in just about everything his high school offers — except art. “I’m really bad at art,” he said.

Some of his interests and extra-curricular activities fell by the wayside because there are just not enough hours in the day to do everything. Five years of studying the French horn and two years in concert and marching band, for example. And two years with varsity and concert choirs.

However, he has kept up with his participation in student council all four years, serving as treasurer for two of those years, and overseeing a $15,000 budget. He has enjoyed being a member of student council since the seventh grade when he ran for class treasurer.

“I’ve always liked math and anything that has to do with money,” Daniels said with a laugh. “It’s a different group of people and we do a lot for the school – fundraisers, dances, prom.”

As if that weren’t enough, the senior runs cross-country (four years) and track (two years), and played on the school’s golf team for two years. He dropped his 5K race time from 30 minutes to 19 during the time he ran the event, an effort for which he is especially proud.

By the time he graduates, Daniels will have earned 29 credits from Yavapai College. Currently in the first year of a two-year Computer Networking Technician program, he will complete the classes needed for certification next year.

“I’d like to find work in computer networking or computer administration,” he said. “I’m always interested in what the technical guys do here.”

This attraction led him to work with the school district’s IT Department on its summer maintenance, and to repair cell phone and tech equipment for senior citizens and fellow students.

With all the “extra time” Daniels has in the day, he volunteers with his church youth program and the Lions Club.

“The sun’s not up long enough to get everything done,” the student said. The National Honor Society student currently maintains a 4.0 grade point average.