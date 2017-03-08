Art draws Chino woman back after raising 8 kids

Mary McMains is another very talented water color artist who just happens to reside in Chino Valley. McMains moved to Chino Valley with her late husband Paul in 1986.

“When I was 7, I got a Pan American art set and that is what got me started.

“I loved art and was always involved in art in school. In high school in my junior year I won my first art contest,” McMains said.

“I was married at 18 and started having children, after my sixth child I had this strong urge to paint, but I soon realized with six children ( had two more children for a total of eight) I really didn’t have time to paint,” McMains said.

In the 1970s after her children were grown, McMains got back into the art field and started going to art workshops.

“My favorite subject matter to paint are landscapes and floral. My favorite medium is water color, because it is so soft, and it is like magic. To me water color is very easy to work with,” McMains said.

In the last few years McMains has joined the High Desert Artists here in Chino, and has a lot of her paintings hanging in the Chino Valley library.

“The High Desert Artists is a great group, we inspire each other as we try to bring a little culture to our small community,” she said.

McMains shared that she is now painting greeting cards.

“I paint all my own greeting cards for all occasions, and I don’t ever buy cards any more.

“If some I know is going through a hard time, I will paint a card and put words of encouragement in it. My friends say you do not know how much that helped them, and in turn that helps me,” she said.

“I believe God gave me this talent. Whatever talent God gives you, follow that dream. Painting is an inspiration for me, if I feel down and blue it lifts my spirit.”

The High Desert Artists give painting lessons at the Chino Valley Senior Center each week for anyone interested. Call 928-636-0358 for more information.