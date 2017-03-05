Handicapped placards and plates: Who gets them & how?

Editor's note: This story was corrected on March 6, 2017. See note at bottom.

You see them everywhere: parking spots designated “handicapped,” and they are always the closest to the door of a business.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there are about 160,000 disabled license plates and placards for currently registered vehicles.

While that may sound like a lot, consider that there are nearly 7.8 million licensed vehicles in Arizona, making the handicapped plates and placards only 2 percent of that total.

“They are not easy to obtain,” said Doug Nick, spokesman for ADOT. “People who want to get a disability placard must complete an application that includes certification from an authorized physician, registered nurse practitioner, or hospital administrator.”

Nick points to a list of “objective criteria.”

For a physical disability, a person must:

• Be unable to walk 200 feet without stopping to rest;

• Be unable to walk without the aid of a brace, cane, or similar;

• Have lung disease with forced respiratory volume of less than one liter or arterial oxygen tension less than 60 mm/hg;

• Have a cardiac condition with Class 3 or 4 functional limitations;

• Be severely limited in ability to walk due to an arthritic, neurological, or orthopedic condition.

Ingrid Schumann said it was quite easy for her husband to get a disability parking permit after having pancreatic surgery. Nowadays, she uses it following surgery on both of her knees, Schumann said.

“It was easy to get actually, but you had to have proof that you’re worthy of it,” she said. “That you need it.”

Wednesday afternoon, Pam and Larry Jackson drove around the Prescott Walmart parking lot three times in search of an open disabled parking place. They finally gave up and parked farther out.

Larry, 76, suffers from neuropathy in both feet and other serious health issues. He also travels with his service dog, Thor.

“If I see a car parked in a handicap spot and they have a tag or license plate like we have, I figure that’s OK, they must need it,” Larry said, “but I think businesses need to have more handicap parking spaces.”

Rather than make accusations, Larry expressed compassion for those parked in the spaces he couldn’t get.

“I sometimes feel bad when I park in a handicap spot, and then I see someone walk past me with only one leg,” he said.

When asked if she thought the process to obtain a disabled plate to placard was too easy, Pam disagreed. “I don’t think so. The doctor has to sign off on it, and the process seems to be good enough to make certain you have a condition that requires the tag.”

Debbie Bolamperti said she had surgery on both of her knees and her shoulder. Her husband, Fred, said the disability parking permit was easy to get as well, but added that he doesn’t think it should be.

“I think you should have to have a plate on your car because I see young kids come in here with (the placard) dangling on their window,” he said. “When they get out of the car and run to the store, you know there’s nothing wrong with them.”

An informal poll of Facebook users by The Daily Courier on Wednesday suggested that most people who responded don’t think it’s too easy to get these plates and placards.

One person who responded said, “Some disabilities are not apparent to the public. I have MS, my father has COPD. He could walk short distances at times, and so could I. Other times, I depend on a scooter to get around.”

License plates and placards, which can be permanent or temporary, are available at no charge.

There are specific guidelines for their use. The plate must be on the vehicle registered to, or leased by, the person who is disabled. The placards may be used only by the person who is disabled.

Nick said, “The Motor Vehicle Division has the authority to recall a placard if it’s been used in violation of state law.”

Reporter Jason Wheeler contributed to this story.

An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. There is no additional charge to purchase a handicap license plate.