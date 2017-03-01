People & Places: Being 9 years old, and a prisoner of war

Who can even imagine the terror of having your family being told to flee into the hills because the Japanese were bombing Hawaii. Then, a few weeks later, she was put into a prison camp.

This is what happened to Pam Brink (now a Paulden resident), at the age of 9, along with her parents and two brothers.

Brink is a local author and wrote a book, “Only By The Grace of God,” based on that experience.

Brink was born in the Philippines because her father was a businessman there and her mother was a teacher.

“In February the Japanese troops came into the hills and took my father away and put him in jail, then later in May all of us were put into jail. In December we were loaded into a freighter (along with 200 others) going to Manila and taken to the Santo Thomas prison camp,” Brink said.

She also said she remembers how the POW’s formed committees to make sure the children were still taught, others worked in the kitchen, or did janitorial work,

“The memory that really sticks in my mind the most was starving. All we thought about was food, because we were only fed either a bowl of corn meal mush or rice mush, twice a day,” Brink said.

“We were imprisoned for three years, during that time many of the adults were badly mistreated, but the Japanese did not mistreat the children,” she said.

The Japanese had roll call every day, twice a day, for the POW’s to make sure no one had escaped.

Brink said she remembers the morning of Feb. 23, 1945 very well, because that is when they were set free by American soldiers.

“As we were going outside for roll call, we noticed airplanes in the sky and we thought we saw smoke coming out of the planes, but instead it was American paratroopers, at the same time soldiers came from land and sea, breaking through the prison fences to rescue us. God also protected us because during fighting that ensued in the rescue, none of the POWs were killed.

“I remember the first thing we wanted to do was eat, and the soldiers gave us soup.”

After being rescued, Brink’s family came to America and settled in Whittier, California. By 1956 Brink was a registered nurse, and by 1969 she also had a Ph.D.

Although she admits she has repressed a lot of the memories in the camp, Brink said she felt compelled to write and share her experience with others.

“My book, ‘Only by the Grace of God,’ was written, because on the morning we were rescued, we were all scheduled to be machine gunned. This is said to be one of the best military operations in American history, and is now taught at the U.S. Military Academy,” she said.

Pam’s book along with her second book, “Patientology,” are available at both the Chino Valley and Paulden libraries. Also can be purchased on Amazon or by contacting Brink at pamb@interbaun.com.