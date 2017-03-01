Paulden Library considers adjusting hours

Paulden Librarian Carol Hanby said her experience working in three college bookstores is what landed her in the newest library in Yavapai County. That and her involvement in women’s Roller Derby.

She laughed while explaining how she answered situational questions during the interview from her experience skating and officiating with national roller derby teams.

While Hanby had no prior library experience, she is proficient at computer-based work and customer service, both of which are necessary skills to manage a library.

She is looking into a 5-year certificate program offered to those working in rural libraries. In the meantime, she will attend the Arizona Summer Library Institute in June.

The library is opened on a part-time basis which works for some patrons but not for others.

Hanby said the days and hours selected when the library first opened in October were set up as a test.

“They don’t work well for everybody. We’re looking into possibly expanding,” she said, mentioning an upcoming board meeting topic.

The only evening hours are Wednesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. Working people who return home from Prescott need 45 minutes to reach Paulden and that leaves only 15 minutes, a real challenge, Hanby said. The other hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The community’s outpouring of donations – 6,000 books – has amazed and delighted Hanby and her assistant librarian, Tranise Trout, who previously worked at the Bagdad Library.

Friends of the Paulden Public Library organized even before the library opened the and group is raising money to purchase a small shed to store donations. The Friends have a shelving unit on the back wall with books reasonably priced for sale.

It’s not too early to plan for the summer reading program, Hanby said. The theme this year is “Build a Better World,” and she is looking for books on the suggested reading list offered to all Arizona libraries.

“Do we have any? Do we need to purchase them?” she said, adding that she doesn’t yet know how many children are in the area to plan for programs and participation.

Plans for the future include tours for school groups, children’s story time, teen activities, and classes in English as a second language.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback,” Hanby said.

The Paulden Public Library is located at 16 W. Big Chino Rd. For more information, call 928-636-1202. Hours are Wednesday, 2-6 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2043.