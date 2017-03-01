Mingus Springs kicks off Happy Camper Book Fair

Kick off for the Happy Camper Book Fair at Mingus Springs Charter School takes place with a grand opening at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2.

The eighth-grade class plans to host a camping dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring hamburgers for $5 per person or $15 for a family of four.

Tickets for the “tree raffle” are on sale now at $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets. Each classroom created a themed tree for the raffle, with items going to the winner. Some of the themed trees are an arts and crafts tree, gift card tree, jewelry tree, hardware tree, snack tree, gardening tree, school supply tree, lottery tree, money tree, and kitchen tree.

Proceeds from the dinner and raffle trees will benefit the eighth-graders’ end-of-the-year trip. They will be participating in the physics program at Disneyland in mid-May.

March 2 is also the birthday of Dr. Seuss, which is celebrated as Read Across America Day.

“The students come in their pajamas and we have guest readers all day,” Principal Dawn Gonzales said.

The eighth-grade students will travel to the Chino Valley Head Start to read to the youngsters, she added.

Mingus Springs Charter School serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Its current enrollment is 173 students. For more information, call the school at 928-636-4766.