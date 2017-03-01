Cooking with Diane: Cabbage Burgers

Cabbage burgers are a popular midwestern dish brought over by German immigrants (my ancestors). They are very tasty, and are great with potato or pasta salads.

Cabbage Burgers

1 frozen loaf bread

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup water

1 small head cabbage (chopped)

1 medium onion (chopped)

3 cloves garlic (diced)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoon butter (melted)

Divide bread into six pieces roll into balls set aside. Brown beef, then add water, cabbage, onion, garlic. Stir and cook until cabbage is soft, season with salt and pepper. Drain off liquid.

Flour surface, roll balls into five inch squares, place 1/2 cup cabbage mixture in center and fold dough over and pinch to seal. Place on baking sheet, seam side down. Bake at 375 degrees for 20-30 minutes, until dough is golden. Remove from oven and brush with melted butter.