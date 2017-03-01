Column: One Man's Rant - Love the game, not the halftime

This is another one of those columns in which an old guy laments that at least part of the past … is past. We Americans have made a lot of progress over the past few years in many areas: technology and health care and civil rights. And the standard of living for most citizens remains high.

But there is one area in which I think we’ve declined. In the following paragraphs, I’m going to reflect what most geriatrics have always said about the evolving popular culture in the country, that music and entertainment in general aren’t as good as they used to be.

Take the Super Bowl as an example. In the early years of this great national tradition of sports, the halftime shows consisted of performances that I could actually understand. I recognized most of the music and, believe it or not, I could also understand most of the words as they were sung.

In the beginning, the NFL also engaged college, military and high school marching bands. I like the brassy look and sound of a good marching band. That’s one of the reasons I attend the Fourth of July and Veterans Parades in Prescott. A powerful band performance stirs something in me that harkens back to simple values such as love of country and an unreserved sense of awe regarding it.

Early entertainers were familiar to me such as Carol Channing, Al Hirt, Ella Fitzgerald, Pete Fountain and Andy Williams. I don’t remember any of these professionals sporting giant feathers, boas, sequined tights, or gaudy facial makeup. And not one of these stars suffered a costume malfunction on national television.

Screaming and shouting lyrics was still a phenomenon of the future. Nor were these stars accompanied by throngs of back up dancers who appeared to have just arrived from some galaxy beyond Pluto. They were on stage because they were talented. Please just show me the artistic skills without the silliness. For example, I always enjoyed the precision and presentation of acts such as the U.S. Air Force Cadet Chorale and the U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team. They both spoke of class.

Until 1991, I could enjoy the Super Bowl football game and the halftime show equally. Starting that year, the NFL turned to pop musicians and, in my opinion, a hell of a lot of background noise to broaden its appeal to more (younger) viewers. I wonder if all the noise and special effects worked and if anyone’s hearing in that audience still works?

I have nothing against entertainers who sing, dance or perform amazing tricks. As an aging homo sapien, I guess I just don’t understand that if you have a good singing voice such as Lady Gaga has, why you need the histrionics, ear-drum blasting racket and ridiculous costumes to distract from it? And in fact, why name yourself something infantile like Lady Gaga when you have a perfectly serviceable (although long) real name of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta?

In the 1990s, I was saved from the unlistenable halftime extravaganzas by Louie and Frankie, the Budweiser lizards, who sought to replace the Budweiser frogs during the commercial breaks. Now here was a cleverly delivered American drama involving deeply flawed characters (such as Louie). Alas, Louie never fulfilled his dreams of making it big. Watching Louie unsuccessfully confront his demons was, by far, more entertaining than attempting to decipher more recent Super Bowl halftime shows.

Now that I’ve vented, I’m feeling mellow, man. I think I’ll go listen to some Nat King Cole.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.