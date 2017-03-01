Chino forest restoration set to start

To improve the watershed in the forests surrounding Chino Valley, it may take a little burning.

Prescott National Forest Recreation Team Leader Omero Torres said that they are considering vegetation thinning and prescribed burns in an effort to restore the Verde River watershed to “desired conditions.”

They also plan to look at existing forest roads and unauthorized routes that impact the forest’s health, Torres said.

The public was invited to comment on the Chino Landscape Restoration Project on Feb. 23 at the Chino Valley Senior Center. About 20 people attended.

Although the time frame for submitting comments ends today, March 1, this is not the only time for the public to be involved in the project. Other opportunities will come about as the project works its way through environmental studies and proposed actions occur.

Because there are 484,000 acres, the forest service will focus on three smaller primary watersheds within the larger Verde watershed.

Efforts to restore the forest landscape include thinning vegetation, prescribed burning and fuel (fire) reduction.

After a preliminary analysis, forest officials have identified priority areas for treatment. Tier 1 areas will give “the best return for our efforts,” said Christopher Brown, PNF project leader.

The largest vegetation grouping in Tier 1 areas consist of 51,600 acres of Pinyon-juniper evergreen shrub at elevations of 4,500 to 7,500 feet. Hand and mechanized thinning, mastication, fuelwood sales and prescribed burning are potential treatments.

Similar restoration work would take place in the 48,000 acres of juniper grasslands that occur on basins, gentle sloping foothills and transitional valleys. The resulting debris could be collected for biomass utilization, scattered, piled or burned.

Forest officials also are looking at making changes to the road and trail systems, if warranted, to improve watershed and wildlife habitat.

Unmanaged recreational use has damaged some areas with impacts to soil, erosion and sediment issues with watershed function; heritage sites; and critical wildlife habitat. Concerns with areas such as Camp Wood, Bear Siding and the Perkinsville Bridge area may restrict some recreation opportunities.

Some roads may be closed seasonally during wet weather; others may be closed to all except authorized users, which could include those needing access to property and also forest personnel.

Some roads or portions of roads could be decommissioned altogether with roadblocks and then obliterated. PNF would then remove those sections of roads from their maps. Official are working to balance the needs of the forest with those of recreational users.

“We’re looking at redundant roads that cause erosion, usually not the bigger, well-used roads,” said David Moore, PNF forest soil scientist. “We understand there is a social component to road use.”

A healthy forest allows water to infiltrate and not run off, Moore said in answer to a question about water quality. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, however, is the agency that assesses quality, Moore said.

The Forest Service is looking for substantive comments, those that provide factual information, professional opinion, or informed and relevant comments. Submitting comments online is preferable, and can be accomplished at https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?Project=45619.

People may mail their comments to Prescott National Forest, Attn: Chino Landscape Restoration Project, 344 S. Cortez. St., Prescott, AZ 86303.

To view the documents and project information, visit fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45619. Christopher Brown is the project leader and can be reached at 928-443-8218 or emailed at christopherjbrown@fs.fed.us.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2043.