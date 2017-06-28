World's Oldest Rodeo Preview: Seven days of fun begins Wednesday night

Nightly Performances Grand Entry Wild Horse Race Steer Wrestling Bareback Riding Tie-Down Roping Saddle Bronc Riding Team Roping Women’s Barrel Racing Bull Riding

Rodeo Schedule Wednesday, June 28 - 7:30 p.m. Daily Courier Night Thursday, June 29 - 7:30 p.m. Wrangler - Tough Enough to Wear Pink Friday, June 30 - 7:30 p.m. Jack Daniel’s Saturday, July 1 - 1:30 p.m. Murphy’s Restaurant Saturday, July 1 - 7:30 p.m. Coors/Canyon Distributing Sunday, July 2 - 7:30 p.m. Country Bank Monday, July 3 - 7:30 p.m. York/Ram Tuesday, July 4 - 1:30 p.m. Pepsi

The 2017 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo begins today, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, and follows with seven more performances through next Tuesday, July 4.

A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)-sanctioned rodeo, Prescott Frontier Days will feature 597 contestants during what’s affectionately called rodeo’s “Cowboy Christmas” period, from late June through July.

Frontier Days attracts dozens of pro rodeo’s best cowboys each year, in part because of its tradition as the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” Top-placing cowboys in every competitive event have a chance to win thousands of dollars.

What follows is a list of several of the best cowboys competing in this year’s 130th annual rodeo – from tonight’s performance through the eighth and final performance on July 4.

TOP COWBOYS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Bareback Riding

Steven Dent, 31: Seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier; from Mullen, Nebraska.

Bull Riding

Scottie Knapp, 26: Won PBR event in Prescott Valley this year; placed sixth in the world in 2016; from Albuquerque.

Tie-Down Roping

Caleb Smidt, 28: Won a world title in 2015; sixth in world standings in 2016; from Huntsville, Texas.

Trell Etbauer, 32: Won three different rodeos this year (two All-Around buckles, one steer wrestling buckle); 10-year pro; from Goodwell, Oklahoma.

Barrel Racing

Jordan Bassett: from Dewey, sponsored by Prescott Frontier Days; grandfather was a world’s champion team roper; father is John Bassett.

Leigh Ann Billingsley

Sarah Rose McDonald Saddle Bronc Riding

Jesse Bail, 37: 12-time NFR qualifier; from Spearfish, South Dakota.

Steer Wrestling

Riley Duvall, 25: NFR qualifier in 2016; nephew of world champion Roy Duvall; from Checotah, Oklahoma.

Marcus Theriot

Trell Etbauer

Team Roping

Jake Barnes, 58: Seven-time world champion header; 27 NFR qualifications; from Scottsdale.

Coleman Proctor, 31: Three-time NFR qualifier (2014-16); from Pryor, Oklahoma.

Marcus Theriot: Header from Mississippi.

Tom Richards, 26: Header from Humboldt; sponsored by Prescott Frontier Days; 2014 NFR qualifier.

Tyler McKnight, 27: Heeler from Wells, Texas.

Derrick Begay, 33: Header from Seba Dalkai, Arizona; seven-time NFR qualifier.

Clay O’Brien Cooper, 56: Heeler for Begay; in 2015, he and Begay placed eighth at the NFR.

Kory Koontz, 46: Heeler from Sudan, Texas; 20-time NFR qualifier.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Bareback Riding

Austin Foss, 25: Three-time NFR qualifier (2013-15); from Terrebonne, Oregon.

Tilden Hooper

Kaycee Feild

Mason Clements, 24: Finished 18th in the world standings in 2016; won two rodeos this year, including La Fiesta de los Vaqueros in Tucson and Bell County PRCA Rodeo in Belton, Texas; from Santaquin, Utah.

Tanner Aus, 27: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Granite Falls, Minnesota.

Kelly Timberman, 41: Seven-time NFR qualifier (2004-10); world champion in 2004; from Mills, Wyoming.

Zach Brown

Barrel Racing

Sarah Kieckhefer: Wife of pro rodeo cowboy Rick Kieckhefer of Prescott.

Steer Wrestling

Tommy Cook, 52: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Heber City, Utah.

Kyle Whittaker, 40: Six-time Linderman Award winner; from Chambers, Nebraska.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Roger Kiesner: Former trick roper.

Cody DeMoss, 36: Twelve-time NFR qualifier; from Heflin, Louisiana.

Bradley Harter, 36: Ten-time NFR qualifier; from Weatherford, Texas.

Team Roping

Trevor Brazile, 40: Twenty-three world titles won; 48 NFR qualifications; from Decatur, Texas.

Patrick Smith, 37: Two world titles won; 12 NFR qualifications; from Lipan, Texas.

Blake Teixeira

Monty Joe Petska, 55: Fourteen-time NFR qualifier; from Turlock, California.

Lane Santos

Travis Whitlow

Tyler Getzwiller, 26: from Scottsdale.

Tie-Down Roping

Mark Ocosta

J.C. Monroe

Stetson Vest, 30: One NFR qualification; from Childress, Texas.

Tuf Cooper, 27: Three-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.

Trevor Brazile

Bull Riding

Joe Frost, 24: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Randlett, Utah.

Josh Frost, 22: Brother of Joe Frost; from Randlett, Utah.

Wyatt Nez

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Bareback Riding

Jake Brown, 27: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Cleveland, Texas.

Evan Jayne, 35: Two-time NFR qualifier; originally from Marseille, France, now Huntsville, Texas.

Chad Rutherford, 25: from Itasca, Texas.

Chauncey Kirby

Tim O’Connell, 25: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Zwingle, Iowa.

Shane O’Connell, 21: Brother of Tim O’Connell; from Rapid City, South Dakota.

Barrel Racing

Brittney Posey

Jill Welch: from Parker.

Sherry Cervi: from Marana

Saddle Bronc Riding

Ben Rondo

Jacobs Crawley, 29: One-time world champion; six-time NFR qualifier; from Stephenville, Texas.

Sterling Crawley, 26: Three-time NFR qualifier; younger brother of Jacobs Crawley; from Stephenville, Texas.

Steer Wrestling

Christian Pettigrew: son of Ross Pettigrew, past champion.

Jake Trujillo: from Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Team Roping

Jake Cooper, 33: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Monument, New Mexico.

Erich Rogers, 30: Six-time NFR qualifier; from Round Rock.

Cory Petska, 37: Thirteen-time NFR qualifier; from Marana, Arizona.

Riley Minor, 29: Seven-time NFR qualifier; from Ellensburg, Washington.

Brady Minor, 32: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Ellensburg, Washington.

Chad Masters, 36: Ten-time NFR qualifier; two-time world champion; from Clarksville, Tennessee.

Travis Graves, 33: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Jay, Oklahoma.

Luke Brown, 42: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Morgan Mill, Texas.

Jake Long, 33: Six-time NFR qualifier; from Coffeyville, Kansas.

Kaleb Driggers, 27: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Albany, Georgia.

Junior Nogueira, 26: Current All-Around world champion; from Scottsdale.

Aaron Tsinigine, 30: One world title; two-time NFR qualifier; from Tuba City.

Ryan Motes, 36: Four-time world champion; from Weatherford, Texas.

Garrett Tonozzi, 32: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Fruita, Colorado.

Tie-Down Roping

Cory Solomon, 26: Four-time NFR qualifier; from Prairie View, Texas.

Sterling Smith, 33: Two-time NFR qualifier; originally from Prescott, now of Stephenville, Texas.

Ace Slone, 28: From Cuero, Texas.

Bull Riding

Sage Kimzey, 22: Three-time world champion, 2014-16; has won five rodeos and was co-champion of another so far this year; from Strong City, Oklahoma.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Barrel Racing

Jolee Lautaret-Jordan: From Kingman.

Dolly Lautaret: Jolee’s mother and a past NFR qualifier.

Steer Wrestling

K.C. Jones, 46: Nine-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.

Trey Nahrgang: from Buckeye High School; past collegiate champion.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Cody Wright, 40: Two-time world champion; 13-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

Rusty Wright, 21: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

Ryder Wright, 19: One-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

Spencer Wright, 26: One-time world champion; two-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

Heith DeMoss, 32: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Heflin, Louisiana.

Team Roping

Trey Blackmore and Steve Sherwood: Blackmore is a local cowboy.

Chance Kelton and Ryan Richards: Kelton is from nearby Cordes Lakes.

Bull Riding

Dugan Black

Tyler McVay: from Tucson.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Steer Wrestling

Cutter Parsons, 34: Past All-Around champion at Prescott Frontier Days; from Marana.

Team Roping

Billy Bob Brown, 25: From Carbon, Texas.

Logan Medlin, 26: From Tatum, New Mexico.

Charly Crawford, 39: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Prineville, Oregon.

Kyle Lincoln

Clay Parsons

Tie-Down Roping

Clint Cooper, 35: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.

Cutter Parsons

Jarrad Hofstetter, 33: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Lubbock, Texas.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Steer Wrestling

Owen Salcito

Josh Peek, 37: Seven-time NFR qualifier; from Pueblo, Colorado.

Bareback Riding

Steven Peebles

Wyatt Denny, 21: One-time NFR qualifier; from Minden, Nevada.

Clayton Biglow, 21: One-time NFR qualifier; from Clements, California.

Luke Creasy, 28: From Brownfield, Alberta, Canada.

Barrel Racing

Nicole DeMers

Bull Riding

Jordan Spears, 25: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Redding, California.

Saddle Bronc Riding

CoBurn Bradshaw, 22: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Beaver, Utah.

Jesse Wright, 28: One-time world champion; six-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

Jake Wright, 28: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

Alex Wright, 30: From Milford, Utah.

Team Roping

Jimmy Fletcher Jr.: From Chino Valley.

Jake Fletcher

Josh Siggins: Top Turquoise Circuit roper; from Coolidge.

Clay Tryan: Three-time world champion; 14 NFR qualifications; from Billings, Montana.

Jade Corkill, 29: Three-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier; from Fallon, Nevada.

Tie-Down Roping

Shane Hanchey, 26: One-time world champion; seven-time NFR qualifier; from Sulphur, Louisiana.

Josh Peek

Matt Shiozawa, 37: Nine-time NFR qualifier; from Chubbuck, Idaho.

Jimmy Fletcher Jr.

Clint Robinson, 34: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Spanish Fork, Utah.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Steer Wrestling

Dean McIntyre: Past Turquoise Circuit champion.

Hunter Cure, 33: Two-time world champion; three-time NFR qualifier.

Damon Padilla: Turquoise Circuit contestant from Rio Rico.

Luke Branquinho, 36: Five-time world champion; 14-time NFR qualifier.

Lane Jones

Barrel Racing

Mary Dolvin: Past NFR qualifier from Wickenburg. Married to Russ Dolvin.

Sarah Rainwater: From Chino Valley.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Taos Muncy, 30: Two-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier.

Isaac Diaz, 30: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Desdemona, Texas.

Zeke Thurston, 22: One-time world champion; two-time NFR qualifier; from Big Valley, Alberta, Canada.

Tie-Down Roping

Timber Moore, 31: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Aubrey, Texas.

Joseph Parsons, 32: One-time NFR qualifier; from Marana.

Blair Burk, 43: Fourteen-time NFR qualifier; from Durant, Oklahoma.

Rick Kieckhefer, 39: Past Prescott Frontier Days All-Around champion.

Team Roping

B.J. Campbell, 39: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Aguila, Arizona.

Hal Earnhardt: Tex Earnhardt’s son.

Victor Aros, 45: One-time NFR qualifier; from Marana.

Nate Singletary

Tom Bill Johnson