Jersey is an older Chihuahua mixed male dog looking for a home. He’s about 6, but still likes to have fun and has a very outgoing personality. He would thrive in an active household. He gets along well with other dogs and really enjoys the company of children.

If interested in adopting Jersey, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.