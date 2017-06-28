Obituary: Betty L. Skinner

Betty L. Skinner, age 89, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 17, 2017 in Prescott, Arizona. Betty was born on April 12, 1928, in Phoenix, Arizona. No services scheduled at this time. Arrangements handled by Chino Valley Funeral Home.
Betty L. Skinner, age 89, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 17, 2017 in Prescott, Arizona. Betty was born on April 12, 1928, in Phoenix, Arizona. No services scheduled at this time. Arrangements handled by Chino Valley Funeral Home.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK