CVHS students compete at history nationals

Judges at the National History Day National Competition at the University of Maryland had some complimentary things to say and some suggestions on how to improve for the four Chino Valley High School students who attended the event June 11-15.

Amanda Ward, Taylor Knippenberg and Hannah Finley entered as a group exhibit, “The Salem Witch Trials, Taking a Stand to End the Insanity,” and Kaelyn Darst had an individual exhibit on Charles Darwin, “Taking a Stand for Evolution.”



“Judging at Nationals is always interesting,” said their teacher, Scott Sloat, adding that judges told students of both entries they thought their research was thorough, and on the topic of Salem witch trials, that the subject was unique.

The students participated in all NHD activities throughout the week, including the opening and closing ceremonies. They met students from all 50 states and international schools from China and Guam, and got feedback from judges regarding their exhibits.

“Everyone has a 15-minute interview with a panel of three national judges, and then they receive written feedback from all three,” Sloat said. “What we have learned is students who desire to compete next year and go to Nationals again do a lot better the second time around because they know what to expect and are more comfortable with the process.”



As soon as students get to the campus of University of Maryland on Sunday, the button exchanging begins. The Arizona Historical Society, sponsors of the NHD state competition, provided all students with Arizona buttons to exchange.

This is an NHD tradition, Sloat said. The hardest ones to get are Guam and China. A group from South Korea was there as well, and those also were highly sought after.



The sightseeing highlight of the week was when CVHS students got a tour of the White House, courtesy of one student having a relative with the Secret Service, Sloat said.

“We want to thank the Lions Club, Lioness Club, and the Rotary Club of Chino Valley for helping sponsor these young ladies to attend the National contest and have an experience of a lifetime,” he said.