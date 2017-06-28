Cooking with Diane: Pina Colada Dip

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: June 28, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • Cool, sweet and delicious is what this Pina Colada Dip is, and using the fresh fruit as dippers tastes great!

    This is a refreshing treat to help your family celebrate the Fourth of July!

    1 cup of half & half

    1/4 cup milk

    1 cup pineapple yogurt

    1 package coconut instant pudding

    1 carton whipped topping

    Fresh strawberries, kiwi, bananas, mango, and vanilla wafers.

    With electric mixer blend the half and half, milk, yogurt and coconut pudding together on medium speed for 2 minutes. When mixture is thick, fold in whipped topping. Chill for 1-2 hours

    Slice up fresh fruit, place on a platter along with vanilla wafers to dip with.

