Chino Valley prepares for annual Fourth of July party

Chino Valley’s Fourth of July Fireworks show and multiple activities takes place Tuesday, July 4, with gates opening at 3 p.m. Not only is the fireworks show and live music free, so is open swim at the Aquatic Center all day, including a night swim session, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. The concession stand at the pool will be open and proceeds help fund next year’s event.

This fun-filled community event is for all ages. Pre-purchase wristbands at the Aquatic Center for $12; day of event is $15. Ticketed activities include face painting and eight bounce houses (including water slides). The beer garden, dunk tank and midway games are additional charges.

This past year’s event drew about 3,500 people. Celia van der Molen, Chino Valley Parks and Recreation lead, expects between 3,500 and 4,000 this year.

“One change to note is that we will be having food trucks this year. So far Iron Horse and Lucky Dogs have committed to the event, both local vendors,” van der Molen said. “Also, the fireworks will be launched from a new direction this year.”



The fireworks show begins after dark, about 9:15 p.m.

Free family games and activities include watermelon-eating contest, sack races, three-legged races, water balloon toss, and Human Foosball.

Of the eight bounce houses, five are rented from Freedom Station: Chaos (large obstacle course style), Finding Nemo, Rapid Fire, Rock‘Em Sock‘Em and Mickey Park. Chino Rentals donates two additional bounce houses for the event, and the Chino Valley Recreation Foundation provides another wet-slide inflatable, van der Molen said.

Contributors to the Fourth of July event include the Town of Chino Valley, World of Life, Chino Valley Rotary, Chino Valley Lion’s Club, and the Chino Valley Recreation Foundation. In addition, Chino Rentals generously provides bounce houses, snow cone machines, generators, lights and more.

Related Stories