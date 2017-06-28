Chino Valley Police Report: Week of June 28

  • Originally Published: June 28, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 4 to June 25: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Dr, so reports filed there show up often).

    Vicious animal, Palomino Rd

    Animal problem, Heather Ln

    Wanted person, Tumbleweed Dr

    Wanted person, Rd 1 East

    Welfare check, N. Hwy 89

    Agency assist, Rd 5 North

    Violation of civil order, Rhonda Rd

    Wanted person, S. Hwy 89

    Wanted person, S. Hwy 89

    Family fight, Merritt Ln

    Wanted person, N. Hwy 89

    Animal pickup, N. Hwy 89

    Non-injury accident, Rd 1 East

    Animal pickup, Rd 1 South

    Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, Voss Dr

    Juvenile problem, Rd 2 South

    Theft, Cottonwood Ln

    Violation civil order, Perkinsville Rd

    Animal problem, Rd 2 North

    Suspicious, Telephone Rd

    Animal problem, Florida Ln

    Driving with suspended license, Havasu Avenue

    Citizen dispute, Susan St

    Harassment, S. Hwy 89

    Fraud, Granite Creek Ln

    Injury accident, Anthony Ln

    Medical, Mohave St

    Information, Firesky Ln

    Agency assist, Hopi Ln

    Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89

    Harassment, Susan St

    Disorderly, Juniper St

    Suspicious, Bainbridge Ln

    Harassment, Coyote Corner

    Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Rd

    Information, Rd 2 South

    Missing person, Perkinsville Rd

    Information, Heather Ln

    Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

    Animal pickup, Barbara Avenue

    Agency assist, N. Hwy 89

    Agency assist, Rd 2 South

    Runaway juvenile, S. Hwy 89

    Trespass, N. Hwy 89

    Agency assist, Anthony Ln

    Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Rd

    Animal problem, Autumn Ln

    Fraud, Donna Rd

    Information, RailRd Avenue

    Welfare check, N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, Rhonda Rd

    Homicide, Poco Ln

    Harassment, S. Hwy 89

    Intoxication, S. Hwy 89

    Welfare check, Piute Place

    Family fight, Copper Dr

    Lost property, N. Hwy 89

    Agency assist, Rd 3 North

    Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

    Civil misc., N. Hwy 89

    Information, Palo Verde Dr

    911 hangup, Judy Avenue

    Animal noise, Poco Ln

    Traffic offense, Rd 3 South

    Animal noise, Sycamore Ln

    Wanted person, Rd 1 West

    Information, Fox Rd

    Animal pickup, Rd 4½ North

    Family fight, Allerton Way

    Detail, Chino Valley

    Family fight, N. Hwy 89

    Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

    Family fight, Rd 1 West

    Suspicious, Palomino Rd

    Animal problem, Rd 1 North

    Drugs, Rd 6 North

    Found property, Rd 4 North

    Civil misc., Palo Verde Dr

    Traffic offense, Rd 2 North

    Family fight, Juniper Dr

    Wanted person, Rd 1 East

    Information, N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, Rd 4 North

    Suspicious, Rd 3 North

    Agency assist, Taylor Avenue

    Injury accident, MP 324

    Juvenile problem, Aubrey Ln

    Welfare check, Elk Dr

    Family fight, Beverly Ln

    Traffic hazard, MP 328

    Unsecure premises, Sirus Dr

    Animal problem, Reed Rd

    Fraud, Granite Creek Ln

    Burglary, Rd 2 North

    Harassment, Serenity Court

    Animal bite, Ruth Rd

    Injury accident, Rd 2 North

    Animal problem, Maricopa St

    Injury accident, Rd 1 North

    Information, Palo Verde Dr

    Traffic offense, Center St

    Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89

    Civil misc., N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, N. Hwy 89

    Wanted person, Rd 4 North

    Animal bite, Melody Ln

    Theft, Rd 2 North

    Assault, Cottonwood Ln

    Fraud, Palo Verde Dr

    Welfare check, S. Hwy 89

    Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89

    Wanted person, Perkinsville Rd

    Noise Distrubance, Chuck Wagon Ln

    Theft, Firesky Ln

    Information, Stagecoach Trail

    Non-injury accident, Rd 2 North

    Animal pickup, Susan St

    Civil misc., Palo Verde Dr

    Detail, I-40

    Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

    Livestock, Mohave St

    Harassment, N. Hwy 89

    Welfare check, RailRd Avenue

    Information, Poco Ln

    Property damage, Rd 2 South

    Agency assist, Voss Dr

    Suspicious, N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, Maricopa St

    Non-injury accident, Galloway Dr

    VIN inspection, Ruth Rd

    Animal neglect, Margie Dr

    Animal pickup, Turner Ln

    911 hangup, Piute Place

    Fraud, Firesky Ln

    Non-injury accident, Mohave St

    Injury accident, Reed Rd

    Animal problem, Turner Ln

    Wanted person, Rd 1 South

    Animal problem, Center St

    Animal problem, Perkinsville Rd

    Animal problem, Voss Dr

    Agency assist, Rd 1 West

    Driving with suspended license, Rd 1 South

    Theft, N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, N. Hwy 89

    Theft, N. Hwy 89

    Disorderly, Rd 1 West

    Disorderly, Damion Loop

    Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89

    Information, N. Hwy 89

    DUI, S. Hwy 89

    Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

    Citizen assist, Rd 2 South

    Information, Heidi Ln

    Animal bite, Rd 1 East

    Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

    Child abuse, Rdrunner Ln

    Animal problem, N. Hwy 89

    Civil misc., Red Cinder Rd

    Agency assist, S. Hwy 89

    Traffic offense, MP 325

    Animal neglect, Reed Rd

    Traffic offense, MP 334

    Information, Beverly Ln

    Theft, Parkside Village Dr

    Suspicious, Antelope Run Rd

    Weapon offense, Susan St

    Fire, Feather Mountain Rd

    Welfare check, N. Hwy 89

    Traffic offense, MP 323

    Wanted person, Rd 2 North

    Animal pickup, Rd 3 South

    Trespass, Shooting Range Rd

    Medical, Elk Dr

    Agency assist, Perkinsville Rd

    Vicious animal, Park Meadow Dr

    Citizen dispute, Chino Dr

    Animal problem, Rd 2 North

    Family fight, Palo Verde Dr

    Agency assist, Judy Avenue

    Citizen assist, Rd 1 East

    Vandalism, Perkinsville Rd

    Animal neglect, Reed Rd

    Information, N. Hwy 89

    Traffic offense, Reed Rd

    Found property, Voss Dr

    Fraud, Granada Dr

    Animal pickup, Voss Dr

    Information, N. Hwy 89

    Trespass, Damion Loop

    Suspicious, N. Hwy 89

    Family fight, Rd 1 South

    Wanted person, Juniper Dr

    Suspicious, N. Hwy 89

    Juvenile problem, Rd 1 East

    Trespass, Rd 2 South

    Animal noise, James Dr

    Wanted person, Voss Dr

    Agency assist, N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, Rd 1 East

    Vandalism, S. Hwy 89

    Wanted person, Voss Dr

    Animal neglect, Firesky Ln

    Auto theft, N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, Grasshopper Ln

    Civil process, Rd 2 South

    Information, N. Hwy 89

    Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

    Non-injury accident, MP 331

    Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

    Family fight, Perkinsville Rd

    Information, Sycamore Ln

    Threats, Damion Loop

    Welfare check, Beefway Ranch Rd

    Suspicious, Rd 1 North

    Wanted person, Adair Dr

    Animal problem, Juniper Dr

    Trespass, Rdrunner Ln

    Welfare check, Rd 3½ North

    Weapon offense, Voss Dr

    Animal neglect, Reed Rd

    Medial, Bernice Dr

    Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89

    Wanted person, N. Hwy 89

    911 hangup, Chino Valley

    Missing person, Porcupine Pass

    Drugs, N. Hwy 89

    Family fight, Damion Loop

    DUI, Rd 2 South

    Runaway juvenile, Center St

    Suspicious, Eldred Rd

    Animal pickup, Bernice Dr

    Animal pickup, S. Hwy 89

    Juvenile problem, Center St

    Information, Palomino Rd

    Animal problem, Rd 3 North

    Animal neglect, Rd 4½ North

    Traffic offense, Rd 2 South

    Agency assist, Paulden

    Non-injury accident, Grasshopper Ln

    DUI, Commercial Way

    Vandalism, Rd 3 South

    Animal problem, Cochise St

    Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89

    Welfare check, Palomino Rd

    Welfare check, Fox Rd

    911 hangup, Rd 1 East

    911 hangup, Golden Dr

    Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

    Animal problem, Center St

    Agency assist, Chino Valley

    Information, Maricopa St

    Family fight, Fox Rd

    Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

    Agency assist, Center St

    Utility problem, N. Hwy 89

    Violation of civil order, Beverly Ln

    Civil misc., S. Hwy 89

    Traffic offense, Rd 2 North

    Agency assist, Chino Valley

    Non-injury accident, Chino Valley

    Injury accident, Rd 5 North

    Assault, N. Hwy 89

    Livestock, Yo He Wah Dr

    Wanted person, S. Hwy 89

    Agency assist, Reed Rd

    Wild animal, Rd 1 East

    Traffic offense, Rd 2 South

    Driving with suspended license, Rd 1 South

    Disorderly, N. Hwy 89

