Chino Valley Police Report: Week of June 28

Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 4 to June 25: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Dr, so reports filed there show up often).
Vicious animal, Palomino Rd
Animal problem, Heather Ln
Wanted person, Tumbleweed Dr
Wanted person, Rd 1 East
Welfare check, N. Hwy 89
Agency assist, Rd 5 North
Violation of civil order, Rhonda Rd
Wanted person, S. Hwy 89
Wanted person, S. Hwy 89
Family fight, Merritt Ln
Wanted person, N. Hwy 89
Animal pickup, N. Hwy 89
Non-injury accident, Rd 1 East
Animal pickup, Rd 1 South
Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, Voss Dr
Juvenile problem, Rd 2 South
Theft, Cottonwood Ln
Violation civil order, Perkinsville Rd
Animal problem, Rd 2 North
Suspicious, Telephone Rd
Animal problem, Florida Ln
Driving with suspended license, Havasu Avenue
Citizen dispute, Susan St
Harassment, S. Hwy 89
Fraud, Granite Creek Ln
Injury accident, Anthony Ln
Medical, Mohave St
Information, Firesky Ln
Agency assist, Hopi Ln
Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89
Harassment, Susan St
Disorderly, Juniper St
Suspicious, Bainbridge Ln
Harassment, Coyote Corner
Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Rd
Information, Rd 2 South
Missing person, Perkinsville Rd
Information, Heather Ln
Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89
Animal pickup, Barbara Avenue
Agency assist, N. Hwy 89
Agency assist, Rd 2 South
Runaway juvenile, S. Hwy 89
Trespass, N. Hwy 89
Agency assist, Anthony Ln
Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Rd
Animal problem, Autumn Ln
Fraud, Donna Rd
Information, RailRd Avenue
Welfare check, N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, Rhonda Rd
Homicide, Poco Ln
Harassment, S. Hwy 89
Intoxication, S. Hwy 89
Welfare check, Piute Place
Family fight, Copper Dr
Lost property, N. Hwy 89
Agency assist, Rd 3 North
Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89
Civil misc., N. Hwy 89
Information, Palo Verde Dr
911 hangup, Judy Avenue
Animal noise, Poco Ln
Traffic offense, Rd 3 South
Animal noise, Sycamore Ln
Wanted person, Rd 1 West
Information, Fox Rd
Animal pickup, Rd 4½ North
Family fight, Allerton Way
Detail, Chino Valley
Family fight, N. Hwy 89
Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89
Family fight, Rd 1 West
Suspicious, Palomino Rd
Animal problem, Rd 1 North
Drugs, Rd 6 North
Found property, Rd 4 North
Civil misc., Palo Verde Dr
Traffic offense, Rd 2 North
Family fight, Juniper Dr
Wanted person, Rd 1 East
Information, N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, Rd 4 North
Suspicious, Rd 3 North
Agency assist, Taylor Avenue
Injury accident, MP 324
Juvenile problem, Aubrey Ln
Welfare check, Elk Dr
Family fight, Beverly Ln
Traffic hazard, MP 328
Unsecure premises, Sirus Dr
Animal problem, Reed Rd
Fraud, Granite Creek Ln
Burglary, Rd 2 North
Harassment, Serenity Court
Animal bite, Ruth Rd
Injury accident, Rd 2 North
Animal problem, Maricopa St
Injury accident, Rd 1 North
Information, Palo Verde Dr
Traffic offense, Center St
Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89
Civil misc., N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, N. Hwy 89
Wanted person, Rd 4 North
Animal bite, Melody Ln
Theft, Rd 2 North
Assault, Cottonwood Ln
Fraud, Palo Verde Dr
Welfare check, S. Hwy 89
Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89
Wanted person, Perkinsville Rd
Noise Distrubance, Chuck Wagon Ln
Theft, Firesky Ln
Information, Stagecoach Trail
Non-injury accident, Rd 2 North
Animal pickup, Susan St
Civil misc., Palo Verde Dr
Detail, I-40
Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89
Livestock, Mohave St
Harassment, N. Hwy 89
Welfare check, RailRd Avenue
Information, Poco Ln
Property damage, Rd 2 South
Agency assist, Voss Dr
Suspicious, N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, Maricopa St
Non-injury accident, Galloway Dr
VIN inspection, Ruth Rd
Animal neglect, Margie Dr
Animal pickup, Turner Ln
911 hangup, Piute Place
Fraud, Firesky Ln
Non-injury accident, Mohave St
Injury accident, Reed Rd
Animal problem, Turner Ln
Wanted person, Rd 1 South
Animal problem, Center St
Animal problem, Perkinsville Rd
Animal problem, Voss Dr
Agency assist, Rd 1 West
Driving with suspended license, Rd 1 South
Theft, N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, N. Hwy 89
Theft, N. Hwy 89
Disorderly, Rd 1 West
Disorderly, Damion Loop
Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89
Information, N. Hwy 89
DUI, S. Hwy 89
Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89
Citizen assist, Rd 2 South
Information, Heidi Ln
Animal bite, Rd 1 East
Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89
Child abuse, Rdrunner Ln
Animal problem, N. Hwy 89
Civil misc., Red Cinder Rd
Agency assist, S. Hwy 89
Traffic offense, MP 325
Animal neglect, Reed Rd
Traffic offense, MP 334
Information, Beverly Ln
Theft, Parkside Village Dr
Suspicious, Antelope Run Rd
Weapon offense, Susan St
Fire, Feather Mountain Rd
Welfare check, N. Hwy 89
Traffic offense, MP 323
Wanted person, Rd 2 North
Animal pickup, Rd 3 South
Trespass, Shooting Range Rd
Medical, Elk Dr
Agency assist, Perkinsville Rd
Vicious animal, Park Meadow Dr
Citizen dispute, Chino Dr
Animal problem, Rd 2 North
Family fight, Palo Verde Dr
Agency assist, Judy Avenue
Citizen assist, Rd 1 East
Vandalism, Perkinsville Rd
Animal neglect, Reed Rd
Information, N. Hwy 89
Traffic offense, Reed Rd
Found property, Voss Dr
Fraud, Granada Dr
Animal pickup, Voss Dr
Information, N. Hwy 89
Trespass, Damion Loop
Suspicious, N. Hwy 89
Family fight, Rd 1 South
Wanted person, Juniper Dr
Suspicious, N. Hwy 89
Juvenile problem, Rd 1 East
Trespass, Rd 2 South
Animal noise, James Dr
Wanted person, Voss Dr
Agency assist, N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, Rd 1 East
Vandalism, S. Hwy 89
Wanted person, Voss Dr
Animal neglect, Firesky Ln
Auto theft, N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, Grasshopper Ln
Civil process, Rd 2 South
Information, N. Hwy 89
Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89
Non-injury accident, MP 331
Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89
Family fight, Perkinsville Rd
Information, Sycamore Ln
Threats, Damion Loop
Welfare check, Beefway Ranch Rd
Suspicious, Rd 1 North
Wanted person, Adair Dr
Animal problem, Juniper Dr
Trespass, Rdrunner Ln
Welfare check, Rd 3½ North
Weapon offense, Voss Dr
Animal neglect, Reed Rd
Medial, Bernice Dr
Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89
Wanted person, N. Hwy 89
911 hangup, Chino Valley
Missing person, Porcupine Pass
Drugs, N. Hwy 89
Family fight, Damion Loop
DUI, Rd 2 South
Runaway juvenile, Center St
Suspicious, Eldred Rd
Animal pickup, Bernice Dr
Animal pickup, S. Hwy 89
Juvenile problem, Center St
Information, Palomino Rd
Animal problem, Rd 3 North
Animal neglect, Rd 4½ North
Traffic offense, Rd 2 South
Agency assist, Paulden
Non-injury accident, Grasshopper Ln
DUI, Commercial Way
Vandalism, Rd 3 South
Animal problem, Cochise St
Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89
Welfare check, Palomino Rd
Welfare check, Fox Rd
911 hangup, Rd 1 East
911 hangup, Golden Dr
Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89
Animal problem, Center St
Agency assist, Chino Valley
Information, Maricopa St
Family fight, Fox Rd
Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89
Agency assist, Center St
Utility problem, N. Hwy 89
Violation of civil order, Beverly Ln
Civil misc., S. Hwy 89
Traffic offense, Rd 2 North
Agency assist, Chino Valley
Non-injury accident, Chino Valley
Injury accident, Rd 5 North
Assault, N. Hwy 89
Livestock, Yo He Wah Dr
Wanted person, S. Hwy 89
Agency assist, Reed Rd
Wild animal, Rd 1 East
Traffic offense, Rd 2 South
Driving with suspended license, Rd 1 South
Disorderly, N. Hwy 89
