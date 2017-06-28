Chino Valley Police Report: Week of June 28

Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 4 to June 25: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Dr, so reports filed there show up often).

Vicious animal, Palomino Rd

Animal problem, Heather Ln

Wanted person, Tumbleweed Dr

Wanted person, Rd 1 East

Welfare check, N. Hwy 89

Agency assist, Rd 5 North

Violation of civil order, Rhonda Rd

Wanted person, S. Hwy 89

Wanted person, S. Hwy 89

Family fight, Merritt Ln

Wanted person, N. Hwy 89

Animal pickup, N. Hwy 89

Non-injury accident, Rd 1 East

Animal pickup, Rd 1 South

Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, Voss Dr

Juvenile problem, Rd 2 South

Theft, Cottonwood Ln

Violation civil order, Perkinsville Rd

Animal problem, Rd 2 North

Suspicious, Telephone Rd

Animal problem, Florida Ln

Driving with suspended license, Havasu Avenue

Citizen dispute, Susan St

Harassment, S. Hwy 89

Fraud, Granite Creek Ln

Injury accident, Anthony Ln

Medical, Mohave St

Information, Firesky Ln

Agency assist, Hopi Ln

Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89

Harassment, Susan St

Disorderly, Juniper St

Suspicious, Bainbridge Ln

Harassment, Coyote Corner

Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Rd

Information, Rd 2 South

Missing person, Perkinsville Rd

Information, Heather Ln

Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

Animal pickup, Barbara Avenue

Agency assist, N. Hwy 89

Agency assist, Rd 2 South

Runaway juvenile, S. Hwy 89

Trespass, N. Hwy 89

Agency assist, Anthony Ln

Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Rd

Animal problem, Autumn Ln

Fraud, Donna Rd

Information, RailRd Avenue

Welfare check, N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, Rhonda Rd

Homicide, Poco Ln

Harassment, S. Hwy 89

Intoxication, S. Hwy 89

Welfare check, Piute Place

Family fight, Copper Dr

Lost property, N. Hwy 89

Agency assist, Rd 3 North

Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

Civil misc., N. Hwy 89

Information, Palo Verde Dr

911 hangup, Judy Avenue

Animal noise, Poco Ln

Traffic offense, Rd 3 South

Animal noise, Sycamore Ln

Wanted person, Rd 1 West

Information, Fox Rd

Animal pickup, Rd 4½ North

Family fight, Allerton Way

Detail, Chino Valley

Family fight, N. Hwy 89

Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

Family fight, Rd 1 West

Suspicious, Palomino Rd

Animal problem, Rd 1 North

Drugs, Rd 6 North

Found property, Rd 4 North

Civil misc., Palo Verde Dr

Traffic offense, Rd 2 North

Family fight, Juniper Dr

Wanted person, Rd 1 East

Information, N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, Rd 4 North

Suspicious, Rd 3 North

Agency assist, Taylor Avenue

Injury accident, MP 324

Juvenile problem, Aubrey Ln

Welfare check, Elk Dr

Family fight, Beverly Ln

Traffic hazard, MP 328

Unsecure premises, Sirus Dr

Animal problem, Reed Rd

Fraud, Granite Creek Ln

Burglary, Rd 2 North

Harassment, Serenity Court

Animal bite, Ruth Rd

Injury accident, Rd 2 North

Animal problem, Maricopa St

Injury accident, Rd 1 North

Information, Palo Verde Dr

Traffic offense, Center St

Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89

Civil misc., N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, N. Hwy 89

Wanted person, Rd 4 North

Animal bite, Melody Ln

Theft, Rd 2 North

Assault, Cottonwood Ln

Fraud, Palo Verde Dr

Welfare check, S. Hwy 89

Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89

Wanted person, Perkinsville Rd

Noise Distrubance, Chuck Wagon Ln

Theft, Firesky Ln

Information, Stagecoach Trail

Non-injury accident, Rd 2 North

Animal pickup, Susan St

Civil misc., Palo Verde Dr

Detail, I-40

Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

Livestock, Mohave St

Harassment, N. Hwy 89

Welfare check, RailRd Avenue

Information, Poco Ln

Property damage, Rd 2 South

Agency assist, Voss Dr

Suspicious, N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, Maricopa St

Non-injury accident, Galloway Dr

VIN inspection, Ruth Rd

Animal neglect, Margie Dr

Animal pickup, Turner Ln

911 hangup, Piute Place

Fraud, Firesky Ln

Non-injury accident, Mohave St

Injury accident, Reed Rd

Animal problem, Turner Ln

Wanted person, Rd 1 South

Animal problem, Center St

Animal problem, Perkinsville Rd

Animal problem, Voss Dr

Agency assist, Rd 1 West

Driving with suspended license, Rd 1 South

Theft, N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, N. Hwy 89

Theft, N. Hwy 89

Disorderly, Rd 1 West

Disorderly, Damion Loop

Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89

Information, N. Hwy 89

DUI, S. Hwy 89

Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

Citizen assist, Rd 2 South

Information, Heidi Ln

Animal bite, Rd 1 East

Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

Child abuse, Rdrunner Ln

Animal problem, N. Hwy 89

Civil misc., Red Cinder Rd

Agency assist, S. Hwy 89

Traffic offense, MP 325

Animal neglect, Reed Rd

Traffic offense, MP 334

Information, Beverly Ln

Theft, Parkside Village Dr

Suspicious, Antelope Run Rd

Weapon offense, Susan St

Fire, Feather Mountain Rd

Welfare check, N. Hwy 89

Traffic offense, MP 323

Wanted person, Rd 2 North

Animal pickup, Rd 3 South

Trespass, Shooting Range Rd

Medical, Elk Dr

Agency assist, Perkinsville Rd

Vicious animal, Park Meadow Dr

Citizen dispute, Chino Dr

Animal problem, Rd 2 North

Family fight, Palo Verde Dr

Agency assist, Judy Avenue

Citizen assist, Rd 1 East

Vandalism, Perkinsville Rd

Animal neglect, Reed Rd

Information, N. Hwy 89

Traffic offense, Reed Rd

Found property, Voss Dr

Fraud, Granada Dr

Animal pickup, Voss Dr

Information, N. Hwy 89

Trespass, Damion Loop

Suspicious, N. Hwy 89

Family fight, Rd 1 South

Wanted person, Juniper Dr

Suspicious, N. Hwy 89

Juvenile problem, Rd 1 East

Trespass, Rd 2 South

Animal noise, James Dr

Wanted person, Voss Dr

Agency assist, N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, Rd 1 East

Vandalism, S. Hwy 89

Wanted person, Voss Dr

Animal neglect, Firesky Ln

Auto theft, N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, Grasshopper Ln

Civil process, Rd 2 South

Information, N. Hwy 89

Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

Non-injury accident, MP 331

Traffic offense, S. Hwy 89

Family fight, Perkinsville Rd

Information, Sycamore Ln

Threats, Damion Loop

Welfare check, Beefway Ranch Rd

Suspicious, Rd 1 North

Wanted person, Adair Dr

Animal problem, Juniper Dr

Trespass, Rdrunner Ln

Welfare check, Rd 3½ North

Weapon offense, Voss Dr

Animal neglect, Reed Rd

Medial, Bernice Dr

Non-injury accident, N. Hwy 89

Wanted person, N. Hwy 89

911 hangup, Chino Valley

Missing person, Porcupine Pass

Drugs, N. Hwy 89

Family fight, Damion Loop

DUI, Rd 2 South

Runaway juvenile, Center St

Suspicious, Eldred Rd

Animal pickup, Bernice Dr

Animal pickup, S. Hwy 89

Juvenile problem, Center St

Information, Palomino Rd

Animal problem, Rd 3 North

Animal neglect, Rd 4½ North

Traffic offense, Rd 2 South

Agency assist, Paulden

Non-injury accident, Grasshopper Ln

DUI, Commercial Way

Vandalism, Rd 3 South

Animal problem, Cochise St

Traffic offense, N. Hwy 89

Welfare check, Palomino Rd

Welfare check, Fox Rd

911 hangup, Rd 1 East

911 hangup, Golden Dr

Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

Animal problem, Center St

Agency assist, Chino Valley

Information, Maricopa St

Family fight, Fox Rd

Animal neglect, N. Hwy 89

Agency assist, Center St

Utility problem, N. Hwy 89

Violation of civil order, Beverly Ln

Civil misc., S. Hwy 89

Traffic offense, Rd 2 North

Agency assist, Chino Valley

Non-injury accident, Chino Valley

Injury accident, Rd 5 North

Assault, N. Hwy 89

Livestock, Yo He Wah Dr

Wanted person, S. Hwy 89

Agency assist, Reed Rd

Wild animal, Rd 1 East

Traffic offense, Rd 2 South

Driving with suspended license, Rd 1 South

Disorderly, N. Hwy 89