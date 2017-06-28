Chino Valley in Brief: Week of June 28

Paulden Food Bank

This past week, 105 families were served from the Paulden Food Bank, close to an all-time record outside of holiday boxes. Any donations would be appreciated. On Thursdays, volunteer box carriers are needed, as those food boxes tend to be heavy. Other volunteer opportunities exist as well.

The Summer Lunch Program is going well, with 30 children and five parents taking part June 20. Lunch is available 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Food Bank.

Call 928-636-8478 for more information.

Legion plans pig roast

The American Legion Post in Chino Valley is planning a pig roast for July 1 after a poker run. The bikes leave at 10 a.m. Drivers pay $25, passengers pay $15. There will be a .22 rifle raffle and a silent auction. The public can enjoy the pig roast starting at 4 p.m. for a $10 donation.

The Post continues to offer a $7 breakfast every Sunday morning from 8 until 11 a.m. and is planning a fish fry for Friday, June 30 for $10.

No PACO meeting in July

As is its tradition, the Paulden Area Community Organization will not hold a meeting in July. They plan to resume meeting the first Thursday of August.

National Night Out

The Chino Valley Police Department is busy preparing for its fourth annual National Night Out event, scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Chino Valley’s Memory Park.

Last year’s event drew about 1,500 people, helping Chino Valley’s event being named the only national award winning NNO event in Arizona, and ranked 13th in the nation.

CVPD is now accepting applications for vendors for this year’s event. If interested, contact Marrilee Easton at 928-636-4223, ext. 1283.

Library happenings

Tower of Pasta and Back to the Drawing Board take place for children ages 11-18 at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Paulden Library. The following Wednesday, same time, are activities called In the Right Spot and The Strongest Link.

Summer Planting with Master Gardeners takes place at 10:30 .m. Friday, June 23, at the Paulden Library.

Paulden cleanup

Volunteers are lining up for the Big Chino Road clean-up effort on Saturday, June 24, and many more are welcomed to join in this event to keep Paulden’s roads cleaned up and looking nice. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Paulden Library parking lot with your gloves and hat.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Donuts, coffee and water will be provided.

Lunch program returns

Summer lunch program is back again this year at the Paulden Food Bank and Territorial Early Childhood Center. The Chino Valley Unified School District Summer Food Service Program provides free lunches for children ages 18 and younger. Adult lunches are available for $3.75.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations. Breakfast is served only at the school from 8 to 9 a.m.

The Chino Valley Unified School District sponsors this program, paid for by the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information, call 928-583-5409.

Library Friends continue sale

Due to an overstock supply, the Friends of Chino Valley Library is continuing its hardback fiction sale through the month of June.



Many great notable authors at only 50 cents each and all proceeds benefit the library, according to a news release.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Got mud?

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Chino Mudder, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor. The Mudder is a 5K (3.1 miles) obstacle course were participants must navigate more than 20 mud-filled challenges.

Tickets are $37 in advance; $47 the day of event; $32.50 in advance for tandem participants ($43.50 day of event); and $31.75 each for group participants ($41.75 day of event). You can order tickets online at www.active.com; search for Chino Mudder.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley

Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323; Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.