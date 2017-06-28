Chino council selects Cloyce Kelly to join them

Chino Valley Town Council has filled the vacant council seat, selecting Cloyce Kelly by a unanimous vote at the June 20 special council meeting.

Kelly, a resident for eight years, has held leadership positions in veteran service organizations, law enforcement and community college. He has not previously served on a municipal public body.

The council voted to appoint Kelly to the council for a term ending in December 2018. He will be sworn in at the beginning of the June 27 regular council meeting.

The seat has remained vacant since the abrupt resignation of Susie Cuka on March 30.

Kelly, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, served from 1967-80. A business owner, he also worked as director of administration and finance for Wells Fargo Guard Services for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He worked 24 years as safety officer for Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, California, with 10 of those years as president of the police officers union.

Since 2008, Kelly has been retired and busy with volunteer work with veterans organizations, Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse and Search and Rescue/Hashknife Pony Express.

His application states that he has “no agenda other than to make Chino Valley a better place to live,” he wishes to represent the citizens in a fair and unbiased manner, and his goal is to build a better community for the present and future generations.