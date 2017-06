David B. Stotler, 75, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away June 22, 2017. David was born Jan. 2, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the VA Chapel, 500 Highway 89, Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Road.