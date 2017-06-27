Community asks its questions about Goodwin Fire

“This is the one fire we were always worried about,” said Pete Gordon, Prescott National Forest Fire Chief.

Gordon said that during a public information meeting Tuesday evening, June 27, which regional emergency response agencies hosted in order to answer questions and address concerns relating to the Goodwin Fire.

Hundreds of community members attended, filling the bleachers inside Bradshaw Mountain High School’s gymnasium.

Among the crowd were residents from throughout the county, most of whom have been evacuated from their homes as a safety measure.

Though he lives in Cordes Lakes, William Boldt’s family has a cabin in Pine Flat, where the origin of the fire started near on Saturday, June 24. He said that just about the entire Pine Flat community was attending the meeting.

“There’s only about 20 of us,” Boldt said.

When the emergency responders at the meeting were asked how the Pine Flat community was impacted, Todd Abel, Operations Section Chief for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team gave a vague answer.

“The fire did go into the community,” Able said. “We don’t know what kind of damage has been done there.”

At the time of the meeting, the fire had already made its way toward Mayer and had recently jumped across Highway 69.

“It’s too smoky to see in there, but if I had to take a guess, it’s probably between 300 and 500 acres across the highway,” Abel said.

As he said this, a murmur went through the crowd.

A Mayer resident whose family was evacuated earlier that day said they had to rush out of their rental with little more than their pets.

“We’re freaking out,” Jeanine Tallant said. “We’re hoping we are able to have a house to go to.”

She also helped her mother and grandparents evacuate their Mayer home.

“My grandparents were going back to get my grandpa’s flag, so hopefully they were able to make it,” Tallant said.



Tallant and her family are currently staying at a relative’s home in Prescott Valley.

As of 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Yavapai County District Supervisor Thomas Thurman signed a declaration of emergency, which allows emergency funding from the state to help out with the incident.

The most frequently asked questions the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department office has been receiving from members of the public is when they can go home and when roads will open, said Sheriff Scott Mascher.

“We just don’t know that,” Mascher said. “Public safety is our biggest mission, our biggest concern right now.”

A resounding message by all of the agencies was clear: be prepared for the worst and be patient for updates, because right now “it’s a real fire fight,” Abel said.



Related Stories