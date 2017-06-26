Letter: Lots of cruising

Editor:

Cruise in for the Veterans’ sixth annual car show on April 29 at Yavapai College was our biggest and best ever. We had just under 300 cars and Prescott showed up.

We want thank all of our local sponsors listed below and the many other Prescott business owners that donated to our show.

We also want to thank all the participants for bringing their cars from all over Arizona and the local support that came out to help our veterans.

Our sponsors: Leading Edge Auto Paint; Yavapai Bottle Gas; York Dodge; Yavapai Title; Raskin’s Jewelers; Jason Campbell, DDS; Lamb Chevrolet; Rotary Club Chino Valley; A1 Properties; Realty Executives; American Towing; The Frame & I; Nova Home Loans; Mad Shirtz; Nichols Auto Fab; Classic Garage Floors; Prescott Tire Pros; Amish Home Décor; We Organize –U; Goettl’s High Desert Mechanical; McDonald’s; Rosa’s Pizzeria; Miley Art Studio; Truly Nolan; Raymond Sigafoos, CPA PLLC; Wild Pigs M C Club of Arizona; Foubert Transmissions; PAAC; Ralph Umali, DDS; Liberty Mutual Insurance; Murphy’s Restaurant; Pioneer Title; Prescott Premier Automotive; Azex Pest Solution; Andy Tomlinson; Spirit West Certified Planning; Sherwin – Williams; Lloyd’s Liquors; Prescott Steel & Welding Supplies; EMI Printworks; Allegra Marketing Print Mail; and Liberty Kia.

Don Jones

Cruise in for the Veterans