Letter: Thanks Chino

Saturday, June 17, 2017 was a night to remember for family, friends and the community as we gathered to share thoughts, prayers and memories of an amazing little boy, Christian Pearson.

Organizers of the event, Christy Cowand and husband James Cowand Jr., Sarah Bristol and husband Jeb Blann, Naomi Barnett, and Sarah McDowell, would like to extend our sincere thanks to our community supporters who helped make this amazing and beautiful night happen.

Many thanks to local churches for donations of candles and drip trays including Grace Baptist and First Southern Baptist churches in Chino Valley.

Remaining candles will be distributed back to local churches.

For providing music and equipment, Chris Basham and Greg Dressel from First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley.

For flower arrangements we would like to thank Allan’s Flowers and Prescott Flower Shop, both Prescott companies. Special thanks to Ace Hardware, Circle K and Chino Ship and Copy for their generous donations.

To Family Dollar of Chino Valley for collecting water donations from our community, and to all who donated water bottles for the event, we thank you for your amazing generosity.

Remaining water bottles will be distributed to our local schools.

For all the speakers, including pastors and teachers, who came out to support Christian’s family and our community,

We greatly appreciate your words of hope, encouragement and love.

Thanks to all who helped with providing security, and of course our spectacular police department for helping to make this happen.

It has truly been an inspiration to see our community come together in the midst of so much pain, to be there for each other and most importantly, be there for the family.

Thanks to all who helped, no matter how small or large, to help provide some comfort for the family and friends of Christian Pearson, and to our community and beyond. We are grateful.

Christy Cowand

Chino Valley