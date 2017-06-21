Stepping up to help children with disabilities

The Learning Center in Chino Valley, 3525 N. Highway 89, was started in 2011 by Jackie Nance Green, and they refer to themselves as “TLC,” which is very apropos as Jackie and her staff work very hard to help special needs children and adults (from newborn on up) with physical and mental disabilities to become productive citizens.

“I started this center because of my son Jason, who has cerebral palsy and seizures. After he graduated from high school, I did not care for the options that were available to him. At our center we have our day program and employment services for adults with disabilities and we also do vocational rehab and help those people who are no longer able to do their jobs due to accidents etc. I run the center like a school because that is my background. Because we are licensed through the state with Department of Developmental Disabilities, a lot of what we do is funded by DDD but we also accept private pay,” Green explained.

The Learning Center is fully staffed with 25 employees at the center (also in people’s homes working with newborns and up) they work with their daily 15 clients (consisting of kids and adults) each day, and most of the employees have been at the center since it opened.

“Each of our clients have individualized goals, such as socialization , community access, learning life skills, being taught how to bathe themselves, cook, etc. Our clients also work helping in the community. They clean the library, they help at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter by walking dogs and, we recycle by collecting cans and bottles from the bars with the money helping the center and the clients are making their own money,” said Green.

Green’s husband Jake also works at the center. He drives the bus helping the clients get back and forth to the center, (which covers the quad-city area) and also takes them on special outings.

“This work is very rewarding with a lot of small victories that mean so much. For instance an autistic person who can’t talk, finally understanding how to use their device to communicate their needs, like asking for a drink of water,” Green said.

The clients we get who are the most difficult or pose the biggest challenge are the ones that I’m drawn to,” she said.

“It is my mission to figure out how to put their puzzle together and make them feel that they are special in this world.”

To reach The Learning Center, call 928-636-1033. Its website is TheLearningCenterCV.com.