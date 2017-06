Juliette is about 5 years old and a Chihuahua mixed female dog looking for a family of her own. She is a little timid, but warms to people rather quickly. Because of that, she would thrive best in a calm home without young children. Lots of commotion scares her. If interested in adopting Juliette, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.