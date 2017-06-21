Equestrian Park hosts Grand Opening Saturday

Depending on how donations come in, the Chino Valley Equestrian Park’s expansion will occur more quickly — or slowly — in its construction phases. Right now, however, things are moving right along and the Park will celebrate its Grand Opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 2208 Equestrian Way off Old Home Manor Drive.

The Chino Valley Equestrian Association operates and maintains the nonprofit Park, and is hosting the event. To kick off the day’s events, there will be a Grand Entry into the arena, Candace Devine will sing the National Anthem, and Mayor Darryl Croft will conduct the ribbon-cutting, said Diane Feller, president of the CVEA.

Other happenings include live entertainment with Alter Ego band, the Prescott Regulators and Shady Ladies performing two shows, and demonstrations of four horse disciplines – Trail Ranch, Andalusians, a Justin White demo on reining, and the Arizona Mini Mystique, a world-class miniature horse-driving drill team.

In addition, 14 vendors will be set up, including Budweiser, a big sponsor for the event.

Devine recently appeared at the Elks Theater and donated a portion of the proceeds to the Equestrian Park.

“I am an avid equestrian and this park will be a fantastic place for all kinds of activities for horse people and everyone else too,” she said previously.

The Park is available for equestrian events such as roping, barrel racing, sorting, driving, gymkhana, dressage recreational, Western and English pleasure riding and clinics, as well as dog agility events, Feller said.

As funding comes available, the Park will continue to grow. For instance, if money is donated for jumpers, they will build that arena next, she said. The Park as an existing rodeo arena, and a second arena can be used for warm up or barrel racing.

The town is leasing the 80-acre property to the CVEA and supports the Park. The council, however, is not in a position to help fund it, Feller said. “We have their support in every way but financially.”

“This will be an action-packed day. Mainly we want to show the public we are here, we have an arena up and running. We want to see horses back in that area,” she said.

Membership starts at $20 per year for juniors younger than 18, individual membership at $25, family at $35, and founding members only through 2017 for $125. Founding members will have their name appear on the Founders Wall.