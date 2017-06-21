Cooking with Diane: Pineapple Cole Slaw

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: June 21, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • Cool side dishes like this sweet, tangy slaw are great in hot weather. It is quick and easy to make and goes well with any main dish.

    1 head of cabbage (chopped)

    1 carrot (shredded)

    1/2 medium sweet onion (diced)

    1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple (drained; set juice aside)

    Mix veggies and pineapple together.

    Dressing

    1/2 cup mayonnaise

    Juice from the pineapple

    1/4 cup rice vinegar

    2-3 tablespoons sugar

    1/2 teaspoon pepper

    Whisk together and pour over cabbage mix, toss well and chill 1-2 hours.

