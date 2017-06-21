Cooking with Diane: Pineapple Cole Slaw

Cool side dishes like this sweet, tangy slaw are great in hot weather. It is quick and easy to make and goes well with any main dish.

Pineapple Cole Slaw

1 head of cabbage (chopped)

1 carrot (shredded)

1/2 medium sweet onion (diced)

1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple (drained; set juice aside)

Mix veggies and pineapple together.

Dressing

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Juice from the pineapple

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2-3 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Whisk together and pour over cabbage mix, toss well and chill 1-2 hours.