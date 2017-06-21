Chino students give NASA a helping hand

Heritage Middle School seventh-graders took part in a simulated Mission to Mars this past March during a visit to the Arizona Challenger Space Center. About 168 students attended a one-day workshop during three days of field trips to Peoria.

Each student participated in the all-day program, where they went on a simulated mission to Mars. As a mission specialist, students conducted experiments on the Mars Transport Vehicle and then completed tasks in Mission Control.

The third activity of the day was to design, build and test a heat shield.

The field trip is truly a “game changer” for many kids, teacher Mary Bruhn said.

“Students worked collaboratively throughout the field trip using problem solving and communication skills to complete the mission and engineering tasks,” she said.

While students who were naturally good at math and science, loved the field trip, of course, equally rewarding was seeing each student do their best, acquire new skills, and have a renewed curiosity, Bruhn added.

The field trip was “out of this world,” and the confidence students gained by their participation directly transferred back to their “real world” mission as seventh-grade learners.

Many people contributed the success this experience offered to the students. The transportation costs totaled about $2,219, Bruhn said ($3 per mile for the bus at $1,944 and 44 cents per mile for van). The Space Center’s fee was $4,650 for the three days, totaling about $6,879.

“This made the cost per student approximately $41. Students were charged only $25 each. We had 16 students who could not afford the field trip fee, so the Lions Club gave $400 to pay those students’ fees,” she said.

After students paid their fee, $2,688 remained. About $1,200 came from Donor’s Choice. The rest –— $1,488 — came from Arizona Tax credit donations given to Heritage Middle School by individuals and couples throughout the year.

Bruhn wants to recognize and thank the Chino Valley Lions Club and all the people who generously contributed so students were able to take advantage of learning opportunities on school field trips.

