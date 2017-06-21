Big Daddy E’s finally reopens after fire last fall

Top Chino Valley BBQ reopens after long delay

Eric Vernier, left, owner of Big Daddy E’s BBQ, stops for a quick second with Greg Frasier during a very busy Grand Re-Opening of the restaurant Wednesday, June 14.

Photo by Sue Tone.

Eric Vernier, left, owner of Big Daddy E’s BBQ, stops for a quick second with Greg Frasier during a very busy Grand Re-Opening of the restaurant Wednesday, June 14.

By Sue Tone

  • Originally Published: June 21, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • Big Daddy E’s Smokin’ BBQ reopened Wednesday, June 14, to the great delight of its patrons after a fire damaged the building eight months ago.

    “It’s the best barbeque in town,” said Sandra Milam, Chino Valley resident of six years. She and her husband, Bill, found themselves at a table Wednesday for lunch.

    “We used to get individual meals. Now we share a big sampler plate and sweet tea,” Milam said, adding that she’s been watching for signs announcing the re-opening for months.

    Eric Vernier, owner, said in a previous Chino Valley Review article that the small fire in late October burned one rafter and caused some smoke damage. The repairs were finally completed in time to reopen this past week.

    Customer Richard Brown, 30-year CV resident, ordered spicy crispy chicken to go. Big Daddy E’s is his favorite place, he said, as he loves the take-home sauces, particularly the Honey Habanero and Ghost Pepper.

    Restaurant hours are Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Saturday-Monday. They are located at 380 Butterfield Road, 928-515-2344.

    More like this story




    MOST READ