All-Courier: 2017 Spring Season

BASEBALL

First Team

• Israel Loveall, P/INF, junior, Bagdad: 1A All-State First Team selection, 1A Player of the Year, 1A West Region First Team selection, 1A West Region Player of the Year, 1A West Region Offensive Player of the Year. Israel led a powerful Bagdad lineup, hitting .636 (49 for 77) with 17 doubles, six triples and two homers in 26 games. He had 38 RBIs and 44 runs scored. On the mound, Israel went 3-2 with a 4.57 ERA in seven appearances. In 33-2/3 innings, Israel recorded 37 strikeouts.

• Skyler Brooks, P/INF, senior, Chino Valley: 3A All-State First Team selection, 3A All-West Region First Team selection, 3A West Region Player of the Year. Brooks hit .368 (28 for 76) with nine doubles, a triple, a homer, 19 RBIs and 24 runs scored in 23 games. On the mound, Brooks went 4-3 with a 2.49 ERA in nine starts. In a team-high 45 innings pitched, Brooks tallied a Cougars’ best 63 strikeouts.

• Gunner Bundrick, C, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-State Second Team selection, 4A All-Grand Canyon Region First Team selection, Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year. Hit a team-best .507 (35 for 69) with 14 doubles, five triples, four HRs, 18 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 26 games.

• Cole Kelley, C, senior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region First Team selection. Hit a team-best .357 (25 for 70) with three doubles, 10 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 26 games. In the field he did not commit an error.

• Jake Schulz, P, sophomore, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region Second Team selection. On the mound, Schulz had a 5-2 record with a miniscule 0.36 ERA in 11 appearances, six of which were starts. In 19-2/3 innings, Schulz allowed only one earned run, striking out 10. In the field, he did not commit an error.

• Noah Barros, P/INF, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region First Team selection. Hit .406 (28 for 69) with three doubles, two home runs, 23 RBIs and nine runs scored in 26 games. On the mound, he compiled a 4-2 record with a 2.86 ERA in 12 appearances. He registered a team-best 70 strikeouts in 51-1/3 innings.

• Tyler Hixon, P, INF, junior, Chino Valley: 3A All-State Second Team selection, 3A All-West Region First Team selection. Hixon hit a team-best .429 (30 for 70) with seven doubles, a triple and three homers in 22 games. He had a Cougars’ best 22 RBIs and 18 runs scored. On the hill, Hixon compiled a 4-1 record with a 2.65 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 34-1/3 innings. He threw one complete game in seven starts.

• Ben Loveall, P, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-State First Team selection, 1A West Region First Team selection. At the plate, Ben batted .468 (36 for 77) with 10 doubles, four triples and two homers in 25 games. On the bump, Ben had a 6-1 record with a 1.15 ERA in nine appearances. In a Sultans’ high 36-2/3 innings pitched, he tallied a team-high 43 strikeouts.

• Devin Nelson, INF, P, senior, Bagdad: 4A All-State Second Team selection, 1A West Region First Team selection. Nelson hit .408 (29 for 71) with a double, a triple, 22 RBIs and 36 runs scored in 25 games. On the hill, Nelson went 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA in six appearances. He struck out 20 in 18 innings.

Player of the Year: Israel Loveall, Bagdad Sultans

SOFTBALL

First Team

• Kendall Schwartz, P, senior, Prescott: 4A All-State Second Team selection, 4A All-Grand Canyon Region First Team selection, 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year. Schwartz hit a team-best .625 (40 for 64) with a team-high 16 doubles, two triples and a homer. She had a Badgers best 39 RBIs and 26 runs scored in 21 games. As the Badgers’ ace pitcher, Schwartz compiled a 10-4 record with a 2.60 ERA in 17 appearances, 16 of which were starts. She tossed nine complete games. In 102-1/3 innings pitched, she registered 102 strikeouts.

• McKaylee Dodge, P, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region First Team selection. In the pitcher’s circle, Dodge compiled a 15-10 overall record with a 1.63 ERA and 99 strikeouts. She tossed nine complete games in 28 appearances.

• Katie Grandy, C, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region Second Team selection. Grandy hit .299 (20 for 67) with five doubles and a homer, 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored. She compiled a .981 fielding percentage with 138 putouts, 17 assists, three errors and a double play.

• Francesca Larson, DP/1B, sophomore, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region Second Team selection. Larson hit .397 (25 for 63) with six doubles, a homer, six RBIs and 26 runs scored. On the pitcher’s slab, she registered a 5-1 record with a 2.36 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32-2/3 innings (eight appearances). She went the distance in three of her five starts.

• Bethany Loveall, INF, junior, Bagdad: 1A All-State Second Team selection, 1A All-West Region First Team selection and Defensive Player of the Year. Bethany batted .494 (38 for 77) with 13 doubles, 10 triples and six homers. She helped turn five double plays with 35 putouts and 39 assists in 20 games.

• Cailee Morgan, INF, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region Second Team selection. Morgan batted .427 (35 for 82) with nine doubles, two triples and a homer. She had 17 RBIs, 32 runs scored and five stolen bases.

• Ashlynn Uvila, INF, senior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region First Team selection. Uvila batted .542 (39 for 72) with 11 doubles, a triple and a team-high three homers. She notched 25 RBIs and had 31 runs scored in 21 games. She stole 12 bases in as many attempts.

• Audrey Lockling, OF, junior, Prescott: 4A All-Grand Canyon Region First Team selection. Lockling batted .385 (30 for 78) with two doubles, a homer, six RBIs and 24 runs scored. She stole a team-best 30 bases in 31 attempts.

• Serena Reed, OF, sophomore, Chino Valley: 3A All-State Honorable Mention selection, 3A All-West Region First Team selection. Reed hit .463 (19 for 41) with three doubles and 21 runs scored in 14 games. She had a sturdy glove in the outfield as well.

Player of the Year: Kendall Schwartz, Prescott Badgers

TRACK & FIELD

Boys, First Team

• Matt Bradley, junior, Prescott: Bradley took home a third-place medal in the 1,600m run (4 minutes, 28.10 seconds) and a fourth-place medal in the 3,200-meter run (9:35.16, personal-best time) at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College.

• Paxton Henry, senior, Prescott: Henry placed fifth in the triple jump at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College with a leap of 44 feet, 9.5 inches.

• Christian Herb, senior, Chino Valley: Herb placed sixth in the discus at the AIA Division III State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College with a throw of 134 feet.

• Jordan Minor, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: Minor finished eighth in the long jump at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College with a leap of 22’ 6.5”.

• Cade Parker, senior, Prescott: Parker narrowly missed out on medaling in the discus at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Comm. College, placing fifth with a throw of 150 feet, 2 inches. Parker also placed eighth in the javelin with a school-record throw of 140’ 2”.

• Noah Shaver, freshman, Bradshaw Mountain: Noah placed ninth in the javelin (137’ 9.5”) at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College.

• Ryan Shaver, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: Ryan garnered a second-place medal in the javelin at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College with a toss of 179’ 5”. He also placed fourth in the discus (150’ 7”).

Girls, First Team

• Allie Jo Amos, senior, Prescott: In the javelin, Amos finished eighth at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College with a throw of 82 feet, 3 inches.

• Katie Farnsworth, senior, Chino Valley: Farnsworth placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at the AIA Division III State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College with a time of 1:01.67.

• Jessica LaRue, senior, Mayer: LaRue earned a medal in the shot put at the AIA Division IV State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College, placing third with a toss of 33’ 0.25”.

• Sarah Nguyen, senior, Prescott: Nguyen earned a fourth-place medal in the triple jump at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College with a school-record leap of 35 feet, 10 inches. Nguyen (pronounced wh-in) also finished sixth at state in the pole vault (10’ 3”).

• Bailey Rozendaal, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: Rozendaal claimed seventh in the javelin (88 feet) at the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College.

• Chino Valley’s 4x400m relay team: At the AIA Division III State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College, the Cougars’ team of Ashley McGuffey, Lauren Foster, Mya Pullins and Katie Farnsworth placed third in 4:09.58.

• Prescott’s 4x800m relay team: At the AIA Division II State Championships in early May at Mesa Community College, the Badgers’ team of Carissa Evans, Makennah Mills, Sawyer Magnett and Makenna Bray placed fifth in 10:04.91, setting a new school-record time in the event.

Athlete of the Year: Matt Bradley, Prescott Badgers

2016-2017 ALL-COURIER: Winter season

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: First Team

G/F – Blake Huntley, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

G/F – Kody Jones, junior, Prescott

F – Gavin Cluff, junior, Chino Valley

G/F – Paxton Henry, senior, Prescott

G/F – Ivan Vidovic, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

Player of the Year: Blake Huntley, Bradshaw Mountain

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: First Team

F – Haley Young, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

G – Abigail Chartier, junior, Prescott

G – Mica Nellis, junior, Bradshaw Mountain

C – Brittany Resendez, junior, Prescott

G – Elah Alvis, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

Player of the Year: Haley Young, Bradshaw Mountain

BOYS’ SOCCER: First Team

F – Brandon Fischer, junior, Bradshaw Mountain

F – Arturo Gomez, senior, Chino Valley [Fall]

F – Jordan Sanchez, sophomore, Chino Valley [Fall]

F – Westen Tenney, sophomore, Prescott

MF – Schyler Cohan, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

MF – Edgar Sanchez, senior, Chino Valley [Fall]

MF – Walter Soto, senior, Chino Valley [Fall]

D – Tobius Edelstein, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

D – Ruben Gonzalez, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain

D – Jairo Herrera, junior, Chino Valley [Fall]

G – Joshua Castro, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

Player of the Year: Arturo Gomez, Chino Valley

GIRLS’ SOCCER: First Team

F – Katie Farnsworth, senior, Chino Valley [Fall]

F – Kacey Matthews, freshman, Chino Valley [Fall]

F – Mikayla Sell, junior, Prescott

F – Katie Townsend, senior, Prescott

MF – Lauren Foster, sophomore, Chino Valley [Fall]

MF – Sawyer Magnett, freshman, Prescott

MF – Ashley McGuffy, freshman, Chino Valley [Fall]

D – Lizbeth Gomez, senior, Chino Valley [Fall]

D – Allie Nichols, junior, Chino Valley [Fall]

D – Bailey Rozendaal, junior, Bradshaw Mountain

G – Giselle Chinchilla, senior, Chino Valley [Fall]

Player of the Year: Lauren Foster, Chino Valley

WRESTLING: First Team

106 – David Medevielle, freshman, Bradshaw Mountain

120 – Darian Bowyer, junior, Prescott

126 – Miles Baxter, junior, Prescott

132 – Andrew Salbert, sophomore, Prescott

138 – Keller Rock, freshman, Chino Valley

170 – Daniel Medevielle, junior, Bradshaw Mountain

182 – Olijah Sally, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

195 – Jon Dwyer, senior, Prescott

220 – Jacob Kidd, senior, Bradshaw Mountain

HWT – Gavin Nelson, junior, Prescott

Grappler of the Year: Jon Dwyer, Prescott